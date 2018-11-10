Tried and tested: this week’s best new beauty launches

Every week we put the newest beauty arrivals to the test to see what’s really worth talking about - not to mention spending your money on. In this week’s edit we’ve everything from Tiffany’s second fragrance to Max Factor’s latest volumising mascara, which has more than met our high lash expectations. Read on for the best of November’s beauty launches… Jo Malone White Moss and Snowdrop Cologne, £96 for 100ml

Buy it now Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “It's not Christmas until Jo Malone launch their festive collection, and this year their new cologne of White Moss and Snowdrop throws every other fragrance off the top shelf. The mix of Amber and Cardamom makes it a crisp yet rich and warming scent. It's floral but with a spicy intensity seeping through, bringing all those festive smells I love into one beautiful iridescent bottle. A rich and sophisticated scent.” Max Factor Volume Infusion Mascara, £12.98

Buy it now Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “I’m a Max Factor mascara devotee like much of the rest of the planet and this new launch provides the lift and volume that I’d always expect yet the formula feels really soft - no crunch or flakiness to speak of. It contains biotin and keratin that claim to strengthen lashes over time.” Mavala Cyber Blush Nail Polish, £5.20

Buy it now Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “Two things I love: nail polish, and metallics. When both collide I’m at my happiest, and that’s why I adore this new Cyber Collection from Mavala - six stunning foil-like shades that are exactly what’s needed for party season. I’m wearing Cyber Blush, a super shiny rose gold-esque hue which is guaranteed to get anyone into the party spirit, but whether you prefer warmer or colder shades you won’t be disappointed by the finish.” Glossier Generation G Lipstick, £14

Buy it now Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “I love a statement lip, but I’m also pretty low maintenance - the two often don’t mix. However, Glossier’s newly reformulated Gen G lipsticks have proven to be up to the challenge. Providing a soft focus, just-blotted look, their larger bullet size offers up a quick serving of coverage that’s great for when time’s of the essence. Forgo the liner and just press it in with your ring finger for a subtly stained finish - it’s all about embracing the imperfect with this product. Perfect for someone like me.” Oral B Genius 9000 Limited Edition Collection in Rose Gold, £109

Buy it now Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editor “Dentist Uchenna Okoye of London Smiling recently put me onto the Oral B electric toothbrush, praising in particular the way it gets into the gum line, which can become a plaque haven. This is the brand’s all singing all dancing award-winner, with six cleaning modes, an app and a sensor which lights up if you are pressing too hard. This new rose gold limited edition has a pretty dragonfly ravel case with USB charger and is currently £190 off (originally £300) at Boots. Get in!” Tiffany & Co Eau de Parfum Intense, £57 for 30ml

Buy it now Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant “This new scent from Tiffany is, as the name would rightly suggest, a more intense version of their debut. However I don’t find it overpowering; instead, the beautiful floral scent has fantastic lasting power, meaning a little really does go a long way. The bottle is a showstopper too, exactly the same as the original crystal design, yet with the signature Tiffany blue running through.” Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in Red Berry Glam, £19

Buy it now Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “A non-sticky and nourishing lip oil - in other words, 90s style lipgloss completely reinvented. With a fine and silky texture, it glides on, leaving lips feeling moisturised and smooth with a sheer and natural pop of colour. It's an ultra glossy yet very subtle shade of red with added gold pigment, designed to reflect light for the appearance of a fuller lip. It’s the perfect festive addition to your clutch bag.” Weleda Skin Food Light, £7.95 for 30ml