Trinny on tour - how to get 1-on-1 time with the makeup entrepreneur

Love Trinny London makeup ? If so, have your diary at the ready, because we have some important dates that you’re going to want to jot down pronto. Founder Trinny Woodall is going on tour to launch the brand’s first multi-city in-store offering and as well as bringing her successful stable of stackable beauty products to a Selfridges near you, she’ll also be giving fans the chance to meet her in person to chat all things makeup in 10-minute one-on-ones.

Called ‘Trinny Time,’ customers who make a Trinny London purchase from Selfridges counters will receive a ticket that will allow them to return to meet with Trinny at dedicated times. What’s more, Trinny will also be hosting several intimate masterclasses in Selfridges Manchester Trafford Centre with Trinny London makeup artist, Cha Cha. Tickets are £45, with the price redeemable against products purchased on the day.

Launching in Selfridges London on 4-10 October, Selfridges Manchester Trafford Centre on 14-20 October and Selfridges Birmingham on 25-31 October, the pop-ups will also provide a unique opportunity for customers to try her innovative Match2Me online tool IRL which finds the right makeup shades to suit your skin, hair and eye combination. 45-minute one-to-one makeup consultations will be available at the counter booked through www.trinnylondon.com . All appointments are £45, redeemable against purchases on the day.

Trinny Time and makeup masterclasses are available at the following times in each city:

Selfridges London: 4-10 October

• One-to-one makeup consultations available over the period, book at www.trinnylondon.com .

• Trinny Time: Thursday 4 October 18:30 – 20:00, Friday 5 October 11:00 – 12:00, Sunday 7 October 15:00 – 16:00 , Monday 8 October 18:30 – 20:00.

Selfridges Manchester Trafford Centre: 14 – 20 October

• One-to-one makeup consultations available over the period, book at www.trinnylondon.com .

• Trinny Time: Saturday 20 October 12:00 – 13:00, Saturday 20 October 15:00 – 16:00.

• Masterclasses: Tuesday 16 October 11:00 – 12:00, Tuesday 16 October 19:00 – 20:00.

Selfridges Birmingham: 25 – 31 October

• One-to-one makeup consultations available over the period, book at www.trinnylondon.com .

• Trinny Time: Thursday 25 October 18.30 – 20:00, Friday 26 October 11:00 – 12:30, Saturday 27 October 12:00– 13:00, Saturday 27 October 15:00 – 16:00.

Sounds way too good to miss.

Read more: Trinny Woodall opens her 97 drawers full of beauty products to Get The Gloss.

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .