Two effects, one lipstick: meet the new makeup multitaskers from Dior

Two colours, two different effects, the new Dior Diorific Golden Shock lipsticks are the multitasking makeup must-haves our handbags have been waiting for.

The ideal work to play lipstick that allows you to dabble in matte and glittering finishes at just a twist of its golden bullet, the collection of six shades provides the perfect party partner for our pouts this season. With one half providing a shot of pure matte colour that’s pigmented, rich and refreshingly non-drying and the other a flash of gold-infused iridescence, layer or wear on their own to go from day to night seamlessly.

MORE GLOSS: Dusk till dawn: the 10 best long-lasting beauty picks for party season

For a hint of multi-dimensional colour, go couture by applying the pure colour first and the shimmer shade on top. For a quick plumping effect, apply the iridescent side solo and for spotlight-stealing impact, go for the pure colour side alone to go matte without going flat.

From nudes to the deepest of reds, whether you’ve got your eye on them as potential stocking fillers or gifts for her or you, this is one Christmas gift idea that will keep on giving long after the holidays are over...

Dior Diorific Golden Shock Lipstick s are £29 each and available to buy online here .