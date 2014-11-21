Two effects, one lipstick: meet the new makeup multitaskers from Dior

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 November 2014
gtg-dior-lipsticks-two-in-one-main

Yes, you can have it all - impact and iridescence at a swipe of a bullet with the new Dior Diorific Golden Shock lipsticks

Two colours, two different effects, the new Dior Diorific Golden Shock lipsticks are the multitasking makeup must-haves  our handbags have been waiting for.

The ideal work to play  lipstick that allows you to dabble in matte and glittering finishes at just a twist of its golden bullet, the collection of six shades provides the perfect party partner for our pouts this season. With one half providing a shot of pure matte colour that’s pigmented, rich and refreshingly non-drying and the other a flash of gold-infused iridescence, layer or wear on their own to go from day to night seamlessly.

MORE GLOSS: Dusk till dawn: the 10 best long-lasting beauty picks for party season

For a hint of multi-dimensional colour, go couture by applying the pure colour first and the shimmer shade on top. For a quick plumping effect, apply the iridescent side solo and for spotlight-stealing impact, go for the pure colour side alone to go matte without going flat.

From nudes to the deepest of reds, whether you’ve got your eye on them as potential stocking fillers or gifts for her or you, this is one Christmas gift idea that will keep on giving long after the holidays are over...

Dior Diorific Golden Shock Lipstick s are £29 each and available to buy online  here .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M Double-breasted blazer, £29.99

Mango double-breasted check blazer, £79.99

M&S Collection ruched sleeve blazer, £49.50

New Look bright utility blazer, £39.99

H&M oversized blazer, £34.99

Mango structured blazer, was £79.99 now £59.99

More Gloss

Sponsored

Why Ardell lashes are key to achieving the perfect ‘no makeup makeup’ look

Trends

From healthy Coke to corn ribs and siren eyes: our top 7 actually useful TikToks

Beauty

Cosmoss Sacred Mists and Nectar Oils: the exact self-care products in Kate Moss’ new beauty and wellness line

Skin

"Like magic for my skin". Ella Mills shares the 6-product routine for pared back glow

Makeup

11 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Review

Glossy Picks: Ready for a refresh? New season beauty buys we've tested and loved

Skin

Stella McCartney is launching skincare and we've tried it out

Beauty

Solid beauty bars: the benefits, how to use them and our pick of the best

Explore More