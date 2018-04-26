UK women are buying more supplements than skincare serums

I don’t know about you, but having a nose around another woman’s beauty stash , gym bag or clutch on a night out will never not excite me. Perhaps I’m a loser, but I don’t think I’m alone- our stats bear out that you love a glimpse into a high flyer’s bathroom cabinet or nutritionistal therapist's fridge . As such, when Net A Porter gave us a juicy insight into what their health and beauty customer is buying, thinking and prioritising on a daily basis in celebration of Net A Porter Beauty ’s fifth birthday, we were all ears and eager to hear more. Curious? Here’s what the UK woman loves, and who we align with most closely around the world (your soul sisters are in LA. We knew we were cool).

Supplement powders are outselling serums

You’re still skincare obsessed (we’ll get to that), but supplement powders have taken off in a big way, with UK women now buying more health powders than serums. Net A Porter Beauty Director Newby Hands explains how supplement powders have segued into our beauty regimes, and which ones are the most popular among Net A Porter’s Beauty connoisseurs:

“Nowadays, women have an entire wardrobe of skincare products, especially serums, and while we have a lot of skincare, we now know that what works on the inside has an effect on the outside.

“Supplements not only make us feel better and more energetic but they also affect our skin, hair and nails, so they’re the next step in our skincare regime. They can work at much deeper levels where new cells are formed, something normal skincare products cannot do. We’ve seen a huge shift in sales, with our customers in the UK now buying more supplements than serums and we don’t see this slowing down. Favourites at Net A Porter are Elle Macpherson’s The Super Elixir , Neat Nutrition’s ‘Super Greens’ powder and Dr Barbara Sturm's’ Skin Food supplements .”

Interest is also strong in the US, and our very own columnist Elle Macpherson ’s Super Elixir is the global trailblazer in terms of powder supplement sales (powder supplements make up over 75 per cent of sales across the wellness category as a whole). This isn’t to say that skincare takes a back seat, however…

The British woman wants a glow

Serums are the big skincare hitters- Net A Porter reports that serum sales have doubled since last year, with over 250 stocked, equating to the retailer’s largest skincare category. Us Brits love them, with “illumination and hydration” our ultimate glow goals according to Newby. Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Ampoules are among our favourites, but for a quick fix, Charlotte Tilbury makeup is likely to step in for instant luminosity, particularly Wonder Glow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash .