Urban Decay and Gwen Stefani announce an exciting new collaboration

Ayesha Muttucumaru 22 September 2015
urban-decay-1

In the brand’s first-ever celebrity designer collaboration, a limited edition collection with Gwen Stefani is set to launch later on this year

Bold, fun and innovative are just some of the adjectives that can be used to describe both Gwen Stefani and Urban Decay, so the news that they are set to partner up to launch a limited edition collection later on this year sounds like a potential dream team in the making.

Working closely with the brand to create the range, the products carry the Stefani seal of approval from package to pigment with Urban Decay founder Wende Zomnir spending countless hours at Gwen’s house to fine-tune every detail of the collection from shade selection to formulation.

On the partnership Stefani says, “When Urban Decay came to me to collaborate, I immediately thought it was a perfect match. The way they’ve built their company is very similar to my aesthetic and approach. It’s all about creative self-expression, being strong and not being afraid to go outside of the box.”

With her experience in the makeup industry both on and off the stage, the star is a natural choice for the brand’s first-ever celebrity designer collaboration. “Everyone in my life knows I absolutely love makeup. From a very young age, it was an artistic passion of mine. I actually used to be a makeup artist. I love wearing makeup and having so many ways to express myself through it. It’s my war paint. To be able to do a collaboration with people who get that concept and who are just as passionate about it is a dream come true. We’ve made and created products that I actually wear every single day. It’s the real thing. I’m obsessed with everything we’ve done, and I can’t wait to share it.”

Founder Zomnir says, “We’ve always been such huge fans of Gwen’s work over at UD. We’ve wanted to make this project happen for years, and finally it was the right time. We found a true partner in her, and it was amazing to channel her energy and creativity into these products. She truly represents the Urban Decay spirit.”

It’ll No Doubt be a huge success.

