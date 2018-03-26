If you thought Urban Decay palettes were all about the eyes, we’ve got news

Urban Decay Backtalk will arrive in the UK this spring and it’s coming for your complexion and cheekbones as well as your eyes. Here are the details so far…
Whether it’s a Naked , a Troublemaker or a Distortion , the launch of a new Urban Decay eye palette always causes a stir, but the latest box of makeup treats might spark more of a stampede to the shops than previously. First off, the palette in question is limited edition, and secondly, it not only brings eight rose-tinted UD eye shades to your makeup bag, but four tonally matched blushers and and highlighters, divided by a mirror that’s wide enough for you to fully view your handiwork.
The pink-heavy palette was inspired by Urban Decay’s ever popular Vice Backtalk Lipstick - like MAC Velvet Teddy or the consistently sold-out future classic Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk , Backtalk is a rosy nude that enhances a wide spectrum of lips colours and skin tones minus the zombie effect that beige nudes can engender. The eyeshadows and blushers here follow suit, but you’ve got mauves, plums and a metallic brown/red for depth and definition, and a mix-up of matte, satin, shimmer and ‘slight shimmer’ effects. If that all sound a bit pink eye in a bad way, check out UD’s Instagram for some gorgeous reassurance. It hits shelves in the UK in May- it’ll be exclusive to House of Fraser from the 24th, then nationwide from 14th June. If you’ve got a summer wedding or some spring/summer jetsetting coming up, take note- Backtalk was basically made for versatile hand luggage only situs.
Urban Decay Backtalk Palette, £39.50, buy online
