If you thought Urban Decay palettes were all about the eyes, we’ve got news

Whether it’s a Naked , a Troublemaker or a Distortion , the launch of a new Urban Decay eye palette always causes a stir, but the latest box of makeup treats might spark more of a stampede to the shops than previously. First off, the palette in question is limited edition, and secondly, it not only brings eight rose-tinted UD eye shades to your makeup bag, but four tonally matched blushers and and highlighters, divided by a mirror that’s wide enough for you to fully view your handiwork.

The pink-heavy palette was inspired by Urban Decay’s ever popular Vice Backtalk Lipstick - like MAC Velvet Teddy or the consistently sold-out future classic Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk , Backtalk is a rosy nude that enhances a wide spectrum of lips colours and skin tones minus the zombie effect that beige nudes can engender. The eyeshadows and blushers here follow suit, but you’ve got mauves, plums and a metallic brown/red for depth and definition, and a mix-up of matte, satin, shimmer and ‘slight shimmer’ effects. If that all sound a bit pink eye in a bad way, check out UD’s Instagram for some gorgeous reassurance. It hits shelves in the UK in May- it’ll be exclusive to House of Fraser from the 24th, then nationwide from 14th June. If you’ve got a summer wedding or some spring/summer jetsetting coming up, take note- Backtalk was basically made for versatile hand luggage only situs.

Urban Decay Backtalk Palette, £39.50, buy online

