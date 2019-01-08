Urban Decay Brow Blade - the makeup equivalent of microblading has arrived

If you love the look of microblading but aren’t such a fan of sharp things near your face, Urban Decay’s latest product could be just what you’ve been looking for. The brand has launched a new dual-ended Brow Blade stain and eyebrow pencil, designed to provide the precision of the technique without the commitment and we have a feeling that it’s going to be huge.

It’s already obtained one standout review courtesy of Huda Kattan , founder of Huda Beauty, who’s described it as “My favourite brow product ever.” High praise indeed, and considering how versatile it is, it’s easy to see why. On one end, you’ll find a waterproof pencil for filling in sparse areas. On the other, an innovative ink stain, perfect for fine hair-like strokes that mimic natural hair.

Shade-wise, there are seven to choose from - Gingersnap (auburn), Taupe Trap (taupe), Brown Sugar (soft medium brown), Café Kitty (warm medium brown), Brunette Betty (warm brown), Neutral Nana (neutral) and Dark Drapes (dark brown - my match). From redheads to brunettes, it’s quite comprehensive, although I would say that there’s space for one lighter and one darker shade either side for even more far-reaching appeal.

What it's like to use