What we really think of Urban Decay’s new ‘weightless’ Lip Mousse range

As much as I love a matte lipstick , they’re often not the most comfortable item in my lip colour wardrobe - especially during the summer months when the thought of wearing something heavy and drying in the heat isn’t exactly appealing. It’s the makeup equivalent of wearing a parka on a beach.

However, Urban Decay has just launched a product that could provide the perfect hot weather alternative - their new range of lip mousses. A new ‘modern matte’ that claims to provide weightless, buildable and budgeproof coverage, it understandably whipped the office into a bit of a frenzy when it landed on our desks. Enclosed in handbag-friendly compacts with pop-out applicators inside and available in eight all-new shades, they’re certainly a treat for the eyes, but what about for the lips? I found out.

What are they like to use?

First things first - the texture. Gliding my finger across them felt like I was stroking cashmere. However, when on, they felt more like chiffon. Extremely lightweight, they were easy to blend with my fingertips for a ‘just-bitten’ effect, while the pop-out applicator provided a handy way to add definition to my lip line and dial up the intensity too.