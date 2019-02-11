Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Palette is a clever update on the original

Anna Hunter 11 February 2019
If you cried when the original Naked palette was discontinued (I’m saying nothing), Naked Reloaded might go some way to healing your pain, plus it has a smart twist to ensure your palette lasts longer

When Urban Decay announced that the Naked palette was to be no more, there was global outrage and much makeup mourning. It was only a matter of time until they filled the Naked 1 gap really, so drumroll for Naked Reloaded, a new ‘neutrals’ based shadow collection with 12 shades incorporating cool and warm creams and browns, golds and bronzes and brighter apricot colour as a ‘pop’ to make eyes look brighter.

Other functional tweaks on the original include four extra large pans for the shades you’re likely to use the most (namely the matte beige, brown and cream colours), plus micro-shimmer metallics so that foil finish eyeshadows look seamless.

Naked Reloaded was also created with a more diverse audience in mind, because ‘nudes’ typically don’t live up to their name for a large majority of customers. As such, Naked Reloaded has been formulated “with truly universal shades that are made for any age, skin tone, and gender” according to a brand spokesperson.

We’ll swatch it and see but it can be yours from 18th February, and in a launch stunt we like the sound of the first 20 customers who bring an old eyeshadow palette to an Urban Decay boutique can swap it for a new Naked Reloaded palette (worth £38) for free. Get in line at the following stores and good luck to you!

White City

Carnaby Street

Covent Garden

Stratford

Kings Cross

Liverpool

Meadowhall

Nottingham

Dublin

