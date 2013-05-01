Urban Decay’s 40 Shade 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil Vault

Ladies, have your mouse at the ready, because this is one online beauty buy that you won’t want to miss out on.



You may never want for another eye liner again if you’re one of the lucky few to get your hands on one of these limited edition Eye Pencil Vaults from Urban Decay, available exclusively at www.debenhams.com .



Set to hit our shores on May 2nd this covetable, 40-strong collection of the entire award-winning 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil range includes the 12 classic shades, 13 new shades and 15 previously exclusive shades, brought back by popular demand.



You’d better be quick though, because if last month’s buying frenzy in the US is anything to go by, there may not be much time until they’re all gone. Selling out in a record-breaking nine hours, we’re sure that it’ll be just as popular on this side of the Atlantic too. Worth £560, the limited-edition collection will be available for £240 instead – a fantastic saving of £320!



According to Urban Decay Founder and Chief Creative Officer Wende Zomnir, ‘‘The demand for the 24/7 Vault has been overwhelming in the US and we can’t wait for our UK fans to get their hands on this limited-edition collection. I am proud to say that Urban Decay is the definitive authority on eye pencils with the BIGGEST selection of shades on the market.”



Soft, easy to blend and long-lasting, it’s no wonder that these liners have garnered such a loyal following, counting celebrities like Jessie J and Nicole Scherzinger as fans. With only 40 sets available, we say get online as soon as you can tomorrow morning and snap up one of the best collections of eye pencils that we’ve ever seen.