Urban Decay’s Wired palette is neon with a soft side

Urban Decay might be best-known for the nude-hued Naked palettes, such as the Naked Heat Palette , but things just got a whole lot more exciting with the launch of Wired, a collection of amped-up neon makeup. The first thing to land on our desk was the ten-shade Wired Pressed Pigment Palette , £39, boasting nine neon shades. It arrives on UK shores on 15 February - a late Valentine’s Day gift, perhaps? The perceptive among you may have noticed I only mentioned nine shades, but it’s a ten-shade palette… this is because the tenth shade is a pure white pigment which transforms the bright hues into modern pastels - we did warn you pastels were set to be HUGE this year . So if you looked at this baby and thought "scary", you can wear it in a much softer way with a little mixology. They also water down well for a watercolour/wash effect.

The shockingly bright shades can be used on your face, eyes and body and have been divided up in the palette so you know where to wear each shade. For the face, body and eyes there are the six shades on the left: cobalt blue satin-matte Chaos, lilac satin-matte Shock, pale turquoise matte Fluorescent, mermaid green shimmer Current and lime green satin-matte Jolt. For the face and body, there are the four shades on the right: deep purple shimmer Gravity, neon pink matte Savage, tangerine matte Switch and red-orange satin-matte Slowburn. As you’d expect from Urban Decay, the shades have great colour payoff (as their MUA Danielle Roberts recently showed us in the 7-minute makeup tutorial challenge we set her) it’s definitely not for the fainthearted. Or for people new to the world of makeup as it’d take a fair amount of practice to get to grips with how to wear these ultra-popping shades. We can only imagine the eye-catching ombre looks that MUAs will be creating with this. The Wired palette is the main act of Urban Decay's capsule Wired electro eye collection. It's supported by a double-ended Transforming Liner (eyeliner and vibrant topcoat) £19.

One end allows you to draw an ultra-fine precision black liner flick, while the other end has a sponge-tip to add an iridescent look. It comes in gold Circuit, blue Charged, pink Amped, purple High Voltage and green Fuse.

There are also for high-voltage shade eye pencils , £16 each in neon lilac, pink, blue and lime, and lastly, five high shine glosses named Vice Lip Chemistry Glassy Tint , £19 each.