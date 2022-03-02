Urban Decay’s new Hydromaniac foundation is the brand's dewiest formula yet

17 March 2021
urban-decay-hydromaniac-1

The Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation gives juicy, glowing skin with ultra-fast application

We’ve long been known to have an Urban Decay foundation or two in our makeup stash (we’re looking at you  All Nighter ) but with the weather (hopefully) warming up we want to switch our full coverage for a light, dewy finish. Enter  Urban Decay’s Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation , £29.

The lightest of all of the Urban Decay foundations, the latest family member is the lighter, glowier sibling of the other bases by the brand.  Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation  requires little blending (in fact, the brand recommends applying it with your fingertips for a fuss-free getting ready routine), and leaves a luminous finish in its wake thanks to the hydrating  marula oil  in the ingredients list, which is known for maintaining moisture levels due to its high oleic acid (omega 9) content.  Kombucha  filtrate is in the mix too; being rich in B vitamins and vitamin C, the ferment will help to maintain skin elasticity and  barrier function .

Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation is a vegan formula* and comes in 12 shades that adapt to your skin tone by letting your own skin tone shine through the glow finish. Rather than conceal your skin Hydromaniac evens out tone and texture and reduces the appearance of pores and blemishes. After wearing the foundation, skin is significantly more moisturised and healthy-looking.

The formula is buildable if you want a bit more coverage and can be mixed with  Urban Decay's Naked Concealer  for any areas you want more coverage on, or if you want an even more sheer base, Urban Decay recommends mixing it with the  All Nighter Face Primer  for an ultra-light finish. If you're not sure about your shade, give  Urban Decay's Foundation Finder  a go to discover your perfect shade from home.

Buy  Urban Decay’s Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation , £29.

Written in partnership with Urban Decay

*Vegan formula does not contain animal-derived ingredients or by-products


You may also like

REN Clean Skincare is launching in Boots and we couldn’t be happier

However you're spending your summer, Boots and Get the Gloss have got you covered

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

Clairol Colour Gloss Up is the temporary colour refresh we've been waiting for


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More