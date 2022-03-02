Urban Decay’s new Hydromaniac foundation is the brand's dewiest formula yet

We’ve long been known to have an Urban Decay foundation or two in our makeup stash (we’re looking at you All Nighter ) but with the weather (hopefully) warming up we want to switch our full coverage for a light, dewy finish. Enter Urban Decay’s Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation , £29.

The lightest of all of the Urban Decay foundations, the latest family member is the lighter, glowier sibling of the other bases by the brand. Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation requires little blending (in fact, the brand recommends applying it with your fingertips for a fuss-free getting ready routine), and leaves a luminous finish in its wake thanks to the hydrating marula oil in the ingredients list, which is known for maintaining moisture levels due to its high oleic acid (omega 9) content. Kombucha filtrate is in the mix too; being rich in B vitamins and vitamin C, the ferment will help to maintain skin elasticity and barrier function .

Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation is a vegan formula* and comes in 12 shades that adapt to your skin tone by letting your own skin tone shine through the glow finish. Rather than conceal your skin Hydromaniac evens out tone and texture and reduces the appearance of pores and blemishes. After wearing the foundation, skin is significantly more moisturised and healthy-looking.

The formula is buildable if you want a bit more coverage and can be mixed with Urban Decay's Naked Concealer for any areas you want more coverage on, or if you want an even more sheer base, Urban Decay recommends mixing it with the All Nighter Face Primer for an ultra-light finish. If you're not sure about your shade, give Urban Decay's Foundation Finder a go to discover your perfect shade from home.

Buy Urban Decay’s Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation , £29.

Written in partnership with Urban Decay

*Vegan formula does not contain animal-derived ingredients or by-products