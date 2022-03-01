Urban Decay set to launch Naked Lipgloss

You should be pretty well accustomed to getting Naked by now. Urban Decay’s ‘Naked’ range has a cult worldwide following (it’s beauty naturism if you will); all three ‘Naked’ eyeshadow palettes are global bestsellers, thanks to their universally flattering spectrum of shades and luxe finishes.

When ‘Naked’ foundation, pressed powder, BB cream and eyeliner came along, our bare yet beautiful look was almost complete. Come February, we can assure that we will be fully starkers; ‘Naked’ Lipgloss is here.

Available in nine shades of nude (our birthday suits vary after all), the sheer, plumping glosses give you the kind of bee-stung, baby soft lips that only a minority of us were actually born with. The creamy, nourishing formulation sounds like a nutritionist’s dream - these balmy beauties are packed with antioxidants, avocado oil, rosehip oil and vitamins A and C to condition and hydrate lips.

We found that chapped lips looked like new post-use, and the smoothing glosses significantly diminished the appearance of lines and wrinkles in a clinical study run by Urban Decay (86% perceived a marked improvement). With chic gold packaging, a subtle tingling effect and hues christened ‘Streak’ and ‘Lovechild’, getting ‘Naked’ is as exciting as ever. We won’t judge you for wearing only a smile this spring.

Urban Decay Naked Lipglosses are £14, buy here