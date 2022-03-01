Urban Decay set to launch Naked Lipgloss

Anna Hunter 22 January 2014
get-the-gloss-urban-decay-naked-lipgloss-1

It's time to get fully starkers, says Anna Hunter, as Urban Decay announces the launch of Naked Lipgloss

You should be pretty well accustomed to getting Naked by now. Urban Decay’s ‘Naked’ range has a cult worldwide following (it’s beauty naturism if you will); all three ‘Naked’ eyeshadow palettes are global bestsellers, thanks to their universally flattering spectrum of shades and luxe finishes.

When ‘Naked’ foundation, pressed powder, BB cream and eyeliner came along, our bare yet beautiful look was almost complete. Come February, we can assure that we will be fully starkers; ‘Naked’ Lipgloss is here.

Available in nine shades of nude (our birthday suits vary after all), the sheer, plumping glosses give you the kind of bee-stung, baby soft lips that only a minority of us were actually born with. The creamy, nourishing formulation sounds like a nutritionist’s dream - these balmy beauties are packed with antioxidants, avocado oil, rosehip oil and vitamins A and C to condition and hydrate lips.

MORE GLOSS: Urban Decay's Vice 2 Eye Palette

We found that chapped lips looked like new post-use, and the smoothing glosses significantly diminished the appearance of lines and wrinkles in a clinical study run by Urban Decay (86% perceived a marked improvement). With chic gold packaging, a subtle tingling effect and hues christened ‘Streak’ and ‘Lovechild’, getting ‘Naked’ is as exciting as ever. We won’t judge you for wearing only a smile this spring.

Urban Decay Naked Lipglosses are £14, buy  here


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More