We're getting all the early noughties vibes from Urban Decay's Naked Wild West palette

Nothing causes quite such a stir in the makeup world as the arrival of a new Urban Decay Naked palette and we have to say, the newly launched vegan Naked Wild West palette, £45, initially exclusive to Urban Decay's site, might be the most exciting beauty drop we've seen so far this year. It has the confident energy of a cowboy sauntering into a saloon, swinging open the double doors and making its presence known.

Housed inside the faux snakeskin case are 12 highly-pigmented, ultra-blendable shades which wouldn't look out of place on Britney in her I'm a Slave 4 U video (we told you it had early 2000 vibes); think soft turquoise shimmers, creamy metallic bronzes and rich, dark brown mattes to set them off. This is the first vegan formula* Naked palette with everything from the shades, to the brush to the packaging free from animal products – a very exciting first from the brand!

As always the palette combines matte, satin, metallic and shimmer shades to create endless different looks and as you'd expect from a Naked palette, the shades blend together for seamless eyeshadow styles. The left side of the palette lends itself to subtle, pared-back looks with six desert-inspired shades including warm bronze Hold'Em, creamy silver Cowboy Rick, neutral beige matte Standoff, peach matte Spur, light brown matter Nudie and taupe matte Laredo. As you move further right colours are given a giddy-up and switch into bolder shades taking your look from mild to wild, with turquoise shimmer Bud bridging the gap between neutrals and drama-laden hues including deep copper shimmer Rustler, matte terracotta Ghost Town, rich brown matter Whiskey, deep bluey-green matte Tex and slate grey matte Pony Up.

For the ultimate colour pay off and staying power Urban Decay recommend applying Eye Primer Potion , from £12, to your lids before you pat on the shades for extra longevity and more intense colour, plus spraying your eyeshadow brush with All Nighter Setting Spray , £26, before dipping it in the shadows will intensify colour even more – you'll be thankful you did when that turquoise is really popping.

Slip on your cowboy boots and saddle up for the most fun makeup ride of the year yet.

Buy the Urban Decay Naked Wild West palette, £45, now.

Written in partnership with Urban Decay

*Vegan Formula does not contain animal-derived ingredients or by-products