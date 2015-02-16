Urban Retreat at Harrods launches The Make-up Salon

After last week’s announcement that award-winning hair stylist Andrew Barton is to take his place as salon creative director of Urban Retreat at Harrods, the launch of a luxe new makeup service at the historic department store sets the scene for a very well groomed 2015 indeed. Designed to attend to your every makeup need in a chic studio setting, The Make-up Salon brings stellar professional expertise to the Urban Retreat customer, with each makeup experience inspired by the approach of independent celebrity and VIP makeup artists, who’s advice and scope includes everything from wardrobe choices to skincare to longevity of wear.

The Make-up Salon’s talented artists arren’t affiliated with one particular brand- they use products of distinction that are suited to your individual colouring, skin type and style, offering impartial wisdom along the way. Whether a step-by-step contouring lesson, quick complexion retouch or trend-led art consultation appeal, The Make-up Salon team are dedicated to achieving precisely what you have in mind. The A-list style ‘Red Carpet’ experience allows you to access an Oscar-worthy service, including personal stylists, an exclusive makeup studio and changing area, a special event makeup service, a blow-dry or hair up and a custom manicure. The team can even whisk you away to your event and courier your clothes home- your wish is their command.

Certain services within The Make-Up Salon are redeemable against the purchase of make-up products (exclusions apply on Airbase application, Art Consultations and Bridal make-up consultations).