10 Valentine’s Day gifts that you'll probably want to gift yourself

1 / 11

10 Valentine’s Day gifts worth adding to your wishlist

Flowers, chocolates, a card...if you’re hoping to break up the monotony of previous Valentine’s Days, you’re in luck, because this year’s line-up offers up a wealth of creative gifting and self-gifting options.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself, a gift idea to send to your other half (so that they get the not-so-subtle hint), or the best date night makeup, we’ve done the homework so you don’t have to. Here are our top picks.