Valentine’s day gifts for him, her and pretty much everyone

Illamusthaves Gift Set, £35

A British brand that celebrates self-expression and experimentation, Illamasqua was originally developed to serve and fuel the creative juices of theatre performers, and its ‘anything goes’ blueprint is still going strong today. Open, compassionate and with a dedication to tolerance and ‘beauty for all’, regardless of skin colour, sexual orientation or gender, the cruelty-free, Peta approved company pushes the envelope where makeup is concerned, although these four miniature bestsellers are pretty subtle in the scope of the general brand offering. That doesn’t detract from their impact of ease of use, however. Gel Sculpt is a genius contouring stick that melts into skin to avoid the dreaded cheekbone stripes (I’ve spied it in many a pro makeup artist kit), Gel Liner makes instant definition a doddle, Hydra Veil is the bounciest, silkiest skin prep product you can imagine and Masquara creates an impressive thicket of lashes from the roots up. Basically, it’s ‘can’t go wrong’ beauty in a bag.

Some of the content in this article has been sponsored by participating brands. All views are our own.

