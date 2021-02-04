Irresistible Valentine’s Day gift ideas to stay ‘in-in’ with this February 14th

In the past we’ve been guilty of letting Valentine’s Day slide by with little more than a cursory card or maybe an M&S Dine In meal deal, but in the age of Covid, we’ll take any excuse to differentiate the days, so we’re going all out for Valentine’s Day 2021. In honour of the most romantic day of the year, here’s what we’re adding to our V-Day wish list and buying for our besties to brighten up an otherwise uneventful February. For skincare obsessives: I Heart Glossybox Skincare gift set, £21 for subscribers, £28 for non-subscribers



Housed in a romantic red heart print box, Glossybox’s matte pink skincare collection looks made for Valentine’s Day and we guarantee any skincare lovers will fall head over heels for this easy to follow regime. An absolute delight to receive in the post (who wants *another* box of chocolates?) the gift set includes Glossybox’s Deep Cleansing Cream which can be used morning and night to purify the complexion, the hydrating 3-in-1 Moisturiser with hyaluronic acid, the brightening Night Serum and the refreshing Eye Boost Cream, which all come together to create a simple routine that brings out the best in all skin types, revitalising and clearing for a dreamy complexion. Plus, the pretty pink packaging is made from sugarcane, which is 100 per cent recyclable. Use the code 'GETGLOSSY' for 35 per cent off all Glossybox Skincare, including the Valentine's Gift Set. Buy now For travel lovers: The Mediterranean Hamper by Irene Forte Skincare, £180



It’s a dream come true to be whisked away by someone you love for Valentine's Day, but in these travel-restricted times this luxe hamper is the closest we can get to Italy and we’d be more than happy for it to arrive on February 14th. Created by Italian sustainable skincare brand Irene Forte Skincare, the hamper delivers a taste of Italy without having to set foot in an airport. Irene Forte Skincare has teamed up with Skye McAlpine, a chef based in Venice to create a dinner menu for two for Valentine’s Day, in partnership with Della Vite Prosecco (Chloe, Cara and Poppy Delevingne’s latest venture). The hamper, which has Italian vineyard picnic vibes, includes Irene Forte’s regenerating Pistachio Face Mask (as seen in our empties round-up last week ) and the decadent Vanilla Hand Cream, along with an exclusive step-by-step recipe guide for a Mediterranean inspired feast of bruschetta, spaghetti con pistachio e limone and a dessert of crema al cioccolato con mandorle a fior d’arancio, created by Skye, alongside fresh and authentic Italian ingredients from LINA Stores to make the meal. Buy now For fragrance fans: Elle Fleur EDP, £14 for 30ml



Fragrance is a classic Valentine’s Day gift for a good reason; what’s more thoughtful than a pretty bottle of scent that makes the wearer smile every time they spray it? This ombre pink bottle houses a bold, floral fragrance which lasts and lasts, with a distinct confident, feminine scent. It has top notes of citrus, bergamot, freesia and bamboo for an intriguing first impression, with warm heart notes of jasmine, lily of the valiant and orange blossom with a touch of fruity red apple and raspberry, while the long-lasting base notes are of luscious plums, patchouli and sandalwood for an elegant, grown-up scent. And the best news? Elle Fleur is 50 per cent off at Superdrug until February 23rd, in case you want to snap up a bottle for yourself at a later date. Buy now For fashionistas: This Bias Cut Send Love Gift Bundle, £95

