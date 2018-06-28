Vegan, sustainable and in 40 shades: meet Lush’s first foundation

To look at you may assume it’s some kind of ancient relic or gothic Easter treat, but there’s a compelling reason that Lush’s first foundation is encased in a layer of wax: it’s a novel step that reduces plastic packaging waste , and it certainly makes a striking alternative to your usual lineup of bottles and compacts. The virtuous credentials of the frankly named Slap Stick don’t stop at the eco egg either- it’s got some pretty notable points of difference that set it apart in a literally flooded foundation crowd… It comes in a recyclable “house” If you’re wondering how you’d keep your ‘egg’ fresh once you’ve peeled away the wax, Lush has thoughtfully provided a storage box made of both recycled and recyclable materials to keep your foundation from collecting fluff.

It supports women and their families Made with raw materials sourced from projects that support women in work and children in education, the formulation itself is philanthropic. Argan oil is hand harvested by a women’s cooperative in Morocco , while 10 per cent of profits from the purchase of the Indonesian coconut oil in the foundation go straight to a non-profit organisation that provides literacy classes and dental health services on the island of Nias. It’s 100% vegan As you’d expect it’s also cruelty free. It also caters for the masses in its colourways… It nails diversity Slap Stick is available in what ought to be the modern prerequisite for foundation shades: a not to be sniffed at 40, putting it in line with big name players such as Fenty , Cover FX , MAC, Estée Lauder and Lancôme. There are three undertones to choose from, and if you don’t know where to begin with colour matching, you can visit the Lush Makeup Swatch Shop at the Lush Soho Studio anytime from now until Friday 6th July to receive an exact shade to suit you. The foundation is only available online, so your colour will be logged ready for you to purchase. Admittedly the shade variety aspect is less of a point of difference these days (praise be), but the more literal points of difference colour wise in the makeup market, the better.

It's affordable Foundation, especially the ones available it tones to suit real life humans, tend to be one of the most expensive products in your makeup bag. Slap Stick retails at £16.95. Quids in. It’s nutty Or at least, the foundation is 45 per cent coconut oil in terms of composition, blended with argan oil, Peruvian jojoba oil, candelilla, sunflower and Turkish rose wax and 14 per cent pigment. It’s described as ‘medium buildable coverage’ and as base goes, this is definitely one for the radiant, dewy foundation fans amongst you- it’s very hydrating and designed to melt into skin (buff in with a brush or sponge), but the coconut and jojoba oil could prove problematic for those with oily skin and the acne prone . It’s not around for long While it’s being rolled out in 18 countries, Slap Stick is limited edition and will only be available for a month. The egg should last you far longer than that, but it looks that Lush is testing the waters with this one- if you love the idea of a dewy, do-gooding foundation, slap it in your basket before it’s gone…