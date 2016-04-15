Victoria Beckham and Estée Lauder announce partnership

Today, Estée Lauder has announced that its joining forces with style icon and one of Fashion Week’s finest, Victoria Beckham for a limited edition makeup collection set to launch in September 2016.

“I am thrilled to be launching this limited edition makeup collection with Estée Lauder,” said Victoria Beckham. “The whole process has been both inspiring and eye opening - from going back and revisiting the Estée Lauder archives through to working on the product with the Estée team, this feels like the perfect makeup partnership for me and my brand. I had long admired Estée Lauder the woman, and the powerful brand that she created, so I am excited to offer both of our customers this makeup range and play a small part in her vision for women.”

“We are excited to join forces and bring Victoria’s take on beauty to her many fans around the world,” said Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies. “Victoria is an entrepreneur in the true spirit of our founder, Estée Lauder, with a real understanding of what women want, and a commitment to making women look and feel their most beautiful. Victoria has a passion for beauty and we are delighted to welcome her into our brand.”

Joining the likes of Kendall Jenner, Eva Mendes and Irene Kim, Estée Lauder’s most recent partnerships and collaborations make for a who’s who of the biggest names in beauty, entertainment, social media and now, fashion to broaden its appeal to a wider audience than ever before. With details about the collection yet to be unveiled, we’re certain it’ll be worth the wait. The range will launch at select retailers around the world, Victoria Beckham stores and on esteelauder.co.uk and victoriabeckham.com .

