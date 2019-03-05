The products that could give us a clue about Victoria Beckham's new beauty line

If her AW19 collection at London Fashion Week and sportswear collaboration with Reebok are anything to go by, we’re in for something pretty special when Victoria Beckham Beauty drops this autumn. Spanning makeup, skincare, fragrance and wellness, its offering will be overseen by the designer, with its New York HQ headed by co-founder and CEO Sarah Creal. Creal previously served as Head of Global Makeup Development and Marketing at Estée Lauder, where she joined forces with Beckham to create the Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder capsule collection. Beckham will also be bringing us curated beauty content on her YouTube channel in the coming months too. What can fans expect? As her recent trailer revealed, an ample serving of beauty advice and her trademark wit. “A Queen’s speech, but much, much, much longer,” she quips in the minute-and-a-half video.

Alongside her Instagram page and website (victoriabeckham.com), the channel will provide a platform for her to engage directly with her fans, and find out what they’d like to see in her new line. “Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I’m going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas,” she said in a statement earlier in the year. “It’s important for me to know what they want.” We’re yet to see everything however, she has been posting some tasty teasers on social media... “For all of you asking #VBBeauty will be cruelty-free, inclusive for all skin tones, and available at an accessible luxury price-point,” she said in a recent post . We can’t wait. In the meantime, we reckon that the products she posts high praise for on Instagram could provide a good indication of what’s in store. If her love of cosmeceutical skincare, glowy foundations and complexion-boosting supplements is anything to go by, we're in for a treat. Here are 10 of her favourites. Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitaliser, £105

When VB wants to look rested and radiant, she reaches for this. “Use the little roller then apply the jazzy pads!” she recommends. Firming and lifting, they’re great if you’ve had a recent run of sleepless nights. Buy it now Dr Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser, £50 for 75g

This exfoliating powder containing cellulose, forms a gentle foam when mixed with a few drops of warm water, to leave skin smoother and softer. “I always use a washcloth as a little extra exfoliation,” says Victoria. Buy it now Skinceuticals Phloretin CF Serum, £150 for 30ml

We spotted Beckham trying to stuff this into her clear plastic travel bag on Instagram - and looking at its ingredients, we’d do the same. Containing a trio of high-performance antioxidants - two per cent phloretin, 10 per cent l-ascorbic acid and 0.5 per cent ferulic acid - it protects and brightens in one fell swoop. Buy it now Skinade Travel Sachets, £105

Hydration is a must for keeping VB's skin camera-ready when she’s travelling, so you’ll also find this collagen drink in her hand luggage for upping levels from the inside out. Buy it now The Organic Pharmacy Self-Tan, £38 for 100ml

For a natural-looking tan from the neck down (not the face), look to this. Developed using a unique DHA - an Ecocert approved ingredient derived from sugar beet - it gives limbs an all-year-round glow. Buy it now Codage Body Milk Hydration Intense, £46 for 150ml

“This is super rich without being heavy - like a milky body serum,” VB wrote on Instagram. Sounds delicious. She recommends applying it onto damp skin in order to reap the greatest rewards. Buy it now Vilhelm Perfumerie Room Service EDP, £155 With notes of violet petals, pink orchid, green bamboo, mandarin nectar and sandalwood, this “super chic” fragrance is old Hollywood glamour in a bottle. Buy it now Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation, £35 for 30ml

This glow-boosting base is a favourite of VB’s for feigning fresh looking skin in the midst of Fashion Week madness. Lightweight and luminous, it gives a natural-looking finish. Buy it now Sarah Chapman Liquid Facial De-stress, £42