Posh is back! Victoria Beckham reveals new 'deeply personal' lipstick launch inspired by her Spice Girls days

VB is channelling her inner Posh Spice with her latest Victoria Beckham Beauty launch - and the world is very, very excited
It's no secret that Victoria Beckham has long tried to distance herself from her Spicey persona - she didn't even join the girls on their 2019 reunion tour. But through the medium of her luxe clean beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, VB is paying homage to her Posh character in the form of a nine-piece lipstick collection, due on 3 October, priced at £34 each.
Writing on the brand's Instagram, VB revealed: "After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from my nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. I wanted to find my own direction. Now, years later, I look back at that formative time with appreciation. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams.
"This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal - lipstick has always given me the confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."
She signed off the post with "Posh is back" sending a whole Spice Girl loving generation into a frenzy of excitement, with comments reading: "Why did this make me cry?" "Cannot wait to buy!" and "Omg! Can't wait to buy all the lipstick."
What are the lipsticks like?
So far Victoria's makeup range has only included lip tints and liners, but according to the designer, lipsticks have always been on the cards. "I just love the way a polished lip completes a look," Victoria says. "A lipstick collection was on the agenda from day one and we’ve spent this time creating the perfect formula and shades. I knew that I wanted something with a soft, buttery texture that looks great with just one swipe."
As with all of her collection, the lipsticks are housed in glossy tortoiseshell packaging, which VB says "look beautiful coming out of your handbag."
The vegan lipsticks are formulated with a blend of natural oils, botanical waxes and plant-based extracts (including rose flower wax, pomegranate jojoba complex and roshehip, coconut and avocado oils) that work together to smooth and plump, regenerate and nourish the lips.
What colours are the lipsticks?
In her Posh days, Victoria normally wore the classic 90s look of nude lipstick and brown liner and this is echoed in her lipstick collection, which includes pale peach nude Pixi, mid-tone peach Spice, light neutral pink Girl, deep copper brown Fringe, pale coral Pout, mid-tone berry pink Sway, mid-tone mauve Pose, rich plum Play and cherry red Pop.
The Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh collection launches 3 October 2020 on VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com, £34 each
