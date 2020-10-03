Posh is back! Victoria Beckham reveals new 'deeply personal' lipstick launch inspired by her Spice Girls days

It's no secret that Victoria Beckham has long tried to distance herself from her Spicey persona - she didn't even join the girls on their 2019 reunion tour. But through the medium of her luxe clean beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, VB is paying homage to her Posh character in the form of a nine-piece lipstick collection, due on 3 October, priced at £34 each.

Writing on the brand's Instagram, VB revealed: "After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from my nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. I wanted to find my own direction. Now, years later, I look back at that formative time with appreciation. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams.

"This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal - lipstick has always given me the confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."

She signed off the post with "Posh is back" sending a whole Spice Girl loving generation into a frenzy of excitement, with comments reading: "Why did this make me cry?" "Cannot wait to buy!" and "Omg! Can't wait to buy all the lipstick."