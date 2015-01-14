Vogue launches on iPhone

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 January 2015
gtg-vogue-daily-gloss-main

Yesterday, the fashion bible announced its latest digital platform for staying up-to-date when you’re on-the-go

“The fashion bible is now available at your fingertips - from today Vogue is available to buy as an iPhone edition.

“As a special treat for our readers, our very first iPhone issue - February 2015, featuring Jourdan Dunn on the cover - is available to download as a free trial. To get yours, click here now .

“Download your edition to discover the 20 styling tricks to try now, read interviews with cover girl Dunn, Olivia Colman, Alicia Vikander and David Miliband, and meet London fashion's new wild bunch. Journeys need never be boring again.”

Read more at  www.vogue.co.uk .



