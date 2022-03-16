Want bigger, bolder and more beautiful eyes? You need the new white eyeliner from Lancôme

They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul - so it makes sense then that we would want to enhance them as much as possible. And, helping to achieve a bigger, brighter and more beautiful set of perfect peepers, there’s nothing quite like the new white eyeliner from Lancôme.

Creating a fresh, clean and pastel look similar to that worn by models at Dior SS15, this intensely pigmented liner leaves a defined and dramatic effect that’s both delightfully modern and classically retro.

Designed with a long, thin and flexible tip the silky-soft formula glides on like a dream and can be easily used to create everything from a bold graphic line to an intricate feline flick.

No one trick pony this lovely liner can also be used in a number of different ways. Wear it alone for a modern spin on a 60s colour block look - at the corner of your eyes for a wonderfully widening effect - or even paired with regular black eyeliner for the ultimate in seductive sophistication.

Radiant and ravishing, it’s the monochromatic makeover our makeup bags have been crying out for.

Lancôme Liner Plume in White, £22, buy onlin e

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox