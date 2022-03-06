Want doll-like lashes? Here are the 5 mascaras you need

8 April 2015
gtg-best-mascaras-main

Take a look at which top five mascaras we recommend to give your lashes the fashion-forward flutter of the season

This season we’re all about layering our lashes to create a playful, wide-eyed look. Indeed, present across a number of the SS15 catwalks  innocent lashes with a doe-eyed, doll-look effect was a ruling statement on the runways. And, while it may seem fairly one-dimensional, the makeup  masters behind each of the looks demonstrated how varied this style can actually be.

Altuzarra gave models a casual, bright-eyed feel by grouping lashes together in the centre of the eye, while head makeup artist Gordon Espinet described the look at DSquared2 as “geek girls dressing glam”, which involved a bolder, more clumped together 60s mod feel. Sibling on the other hand went all out with full, fat and fluttery lashes for a Barbie-esque beauty finish.

However, whatever the overall effect, the underlying rule was the bigger and blacker, the better - here are our top five product picks to help you mimic this look like a pro.

1. Lancôme Hypnôse Doll Eyes Mascara, £22.50

Making their way into most of our must-have makeup edits, a Lancome mascara is always a household favourite here in GTG, with it never failing to give our lashes the lift they deserve - and this Doll Eyes version is of no exception.

Working to coat each individual lash (without weighing them down), the conical shaped brush builds colour on longer lashes, while also reaching to enhance even the tiniest of corner baby lashes. Add to this their Fibershine formula that’s enriched with nylon polymers and the end result is a beautiful set of fanned out, fluttery lashes.

Buy online

2. Yves Saint Laurent Baby doll Mascara, £25

Another surefire way to give your lashes some doll-eye drama is with this Yves Saint Laurent mascara masterpiece.

Using a micro-faceted brush this product works by creating a va va voom volume effect. On one side thick, spaced bristles coat the lashes and create volume for a clumpy, bolder look. While fine, close bristles on the alternate side help to reach smaller lashes for when trying to achieve a full fringe effect.

Buy online  Baby Doll Mascara is no longer available, we recommend  YSL Luxurious Mascara For False Lash Effect, £26

3. Benefit Roller Lash mascara, £19.50

For the flirtiest finish of them all there’s nothing better than Benefit’s new revolutionary Roller Lash mascara .

Inspired by the tried and tested technique of old fashioned hair rollers this brush works on a ‘hook ‘n’ roll’ basis - whereby it links into each individual lash and separates them, while also lifting and curling for the ultimate fluttering effect.

Not just the work of a brilliant brush, the formula of the mascara also contains a curve-setting ingredient that holds its shape for a whopping 12 hours, while Provitamin B5 & Serin are added for their lash-conditioning benefits.

Buy online

4. Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, £25

Bolstered by their extensive backstage expertise, Dior knows a thing or two when it comes to faking a flutter. This Iconic Overcurl mascara is inspired by the world-class of the big-screens greatest beauty icons - that’s right we’re talking the Marilyns, Hepburns and Bardot’s.

With a super incurved brush (modelled after professional eyelash curlers don’t you know), it works to deliver an extreme curl, while the stretch-effect formula creates spectacularly shaped lashes. If that wasn’t enough, it also comes in three different shades - brown, black and blue - depending on how drastic you want your doe-eyed look to be.

Buy online

5. NYX Doll Eyes Mascara, £9

For a slightly more affordable option, this NYX product is a thing of pure beauty - not to mention a near enough alternative to false lashes.

Created using a unique blend of natural oils, Vitamin E and nylon fibers, this mascara works to extend eyelashes to faux-finish proportions. Available in three different varieties, choose between a wide eyed lengthening mascara, a more mod-like volumising option (our personal favourite), or a waterproof formula for long-lasting lash lusciousness.

Buy online

