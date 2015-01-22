Want to know the Latest in Beauty for 2015? It’s all in the box…

Anna Hunter 22 January 2015
latest-in-beauty-box-1
Still life by Ian Skelton

We’ve put together the ultimate beauty insider’s kit, and as of today, it can all be yours…

It’s tough gig this beauty lark. With shiny new products launching every day and promising the world, it can be tempting to stray from our trusted old favourites, but somehow our loyalty holds strong to those that never let us down. From bottles of nail varnish that are possibly older than some of our children or friends to vials of serum that we practically break into to source every last drop, some products are so dear to us that we shed a tear when we have to part with them. It is with great pride and more than a little excitement, then, that we’re handing our most prized beauty gems over to you, in the form our  Latest in Beauty  Beauty Insider’s Kit.

Featuring a line-up of nine tried, tested and frankly, adored, beauty products, our bespoke beauty box, created in partnership with the innovative lot at  Latest in Beauty , will not only help you swan into 2015 with your best face forward, but is also designed to help you to discover the very best that the beauty industry has to offer. From the primer that makeup artists get through by the gallon to the face oil that helps you to fake a full night’s sleep, here’s what’s in the box:

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate ( find out why we love it in our review here )

Eyeko Skinny Eyeliner

Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer

Therapie Roques O’Neil Cherish Skin Repair Serum (it's got skin saviour written all over it. Find out why here )

Daniel Sandler Concealer Brush

Essie Nail Lacquers (find out why we love it in our review here)

Balance Me Radiance Face Oil ( find out why we love it in our review here )

James Read Sleep Mask Tan

All of the above have earned their place in our bathroom cabinets and the Get The Gloss beauty hall of fame, and together are worth a slightly eye-watering £116. We know how bleak January can be, however, so to brighten your spririts (not to mention your complexions at this time of year), we’re bringing you our ultimate ‘it-kit’ for just £19.95. Valentine’s day may be on the horizon, but we predict you’ll fall in love sooner with these classic, cult high-performers. We’ve spent many a night-in with them, and there’s nothing like waking up to a James Read glow on a dull, wet Wednesday. We’ll leave you to verify that for yourself…

Purchase your  Get The Gloss Beauty Insider’s Kit here .

Check out our #GTGBeautyInsidersKit on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter by following @GetTheGloss and @latestinbeauty


