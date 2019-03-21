We're calling it: A-beauty is hotter than K-beauty right now

We don’t say this lightly but Australia is owning it in sustainable, ethical and natural beauty. The first country that springs to mind when you picture a land of health and wellness, it’s a nation blessed with outdoor lifestyles and glowy complexions. Of course the 365-day-a-year drip feed of vitamin D helps, but there’s a burgeoning amount of beauty brands aiding and abetting that feel-good flush – which, sound the claxons, means that we can indulge too.

OK so Aesop and Jurlique might have been around for ions but Dr Roebuck’s , Sand&Sky, Frank Body and Cinch have only appeared here in the last 12 months; Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics has just landed in Space NK and new natural Australian brand, Beached is on its way in May.

Why A-Beauty?

Feeding our appetite for transparency and a growing awareness of what we’re putting on our skin, indigenous ingredients, eco-friendly packaging and production methods and a vegan stamp of approval means that A-beauty is catapulting up our beauty rider, leaving the high tech K-beauty and J-beauty in it’s wake. With WGSN reporting that the global vegan cosmetics market will be worth $20.8bn by 2025 and The NPD Group revealing that the natural beauty segment grew 10% last year, this is just the beginning.

It’s not just superficial stats either and all that sunshine doesn’t just work as a mood booster, it means that Australia is full of hard-working active botanicals that can save our skin from everyday strife. Rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals that can cause everything from fine lines to congestion to pigmentation, Kakadu Plum, Caviar Lime and Quandong should be your go-to ingredients. Scan the labels and they should be easier to spot too as most of these Aussie homegrown brands follow a less-is-more approach so you can feel confident about exactly what you’re putting on your skin.

As well as paring back what’s in the products, the bar for sustainability is paramount in Oz where all that time spent in the surf only highlights the enormity of plastic pollution . Which would explain why these brands commit to no water wastage schemes and carbon neutral production lines and favour biodegradable packaging and reusable jars. This is less millennial pink; more vegetable ink. Although saying that we’ve struggled to find a product that we wouldn’t want to show off on our Insta stories or our bathroom shelves.

Read on to discover our top ten Aussie finds and we’re sure you’ll agree…

Dr Roebuck's