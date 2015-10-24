Weekend Wishlist a trip around Coco Chanel’s apartment, spinning to save lives and skincare that makes the most of that extra hour’s sleep…

High five to the freaking weekend. Wondering how to fill it? From breaking a sweat for breast cancer to planning ahead for Halloween, we’ve compiled a Gloss guide to squeezing the most out of those two days beginning with ‘S’ as possible. Prepare to gad about in Chanel’s garden, sleep for England and power through Sunday afternoon… Take an enchanted journey into the House of Chanel

Sounds cheesy, but said trip into what made Coco tick, and the legacy now being continued by Karl, is both chic and captivating. Head along to the Saatchi gallery to explore Chanel’s Mademoiselle Privé exhibition, taking in haute couture, a recreation of Gabrielle Chanel’s Paris apartment and a garden that pays homage to the legendary designer’s life. From her diamond collection to her fragrance creations, it’s all here, as are contemporary portraits of the house of Chanel’s contemporary muses, from Julianne Moore to Lily-Rose Depp. Going back to your place may feel a bit drab afterwards… Ends 1st November, free admission, Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, Kings Road, London SW3 4RY Get your ghoulish game face on

Sexy playboy bunny or ghost in bedsheet doesn’t quite cut it if you’re heading to, or hosting, a proper Halloween party. Lend your face to the ‘devilishly talented’ talented team at a MAC counter near you, however, and you’ll barely require a costume; your face will do all the frightening, in the best possible sense. From Mexican day of the dead makeup to clown masks, they can create almost anything within the bounds of your imagination, and while aiming to scare, the artistry on show is actually rather beautiful (see Snow Queen). Book ahead now and you’ll be the life and soul of the party, even if you’re aim was to look a bit dead. MAC Halloween faces, £30 for 60 minutes, £50 for 90 minutes, all costs redeemable against product purchase. Available at all MAC locations nationwide . Babysit and get a beauty treatment at the same time

Whether you view half-term as heaven or hell, if you have a budding beauty queen on your hands, you could do a lot worse than booking a mother and daughter experience at your nearest Nails Inc bar. Choose from any manicure or pedicure treatment that takes your fancy, and your little one will be able able to jump behind the counter and play mini-manicurist, painting her very own nail wheel with any polish she fancies from the oxygen and water permeable Nailpure range. She can have a complimentary mini manicure herself if she so desires, and will be able to take her chosen colour home with her afterwards, presumably to practice her newly honed nail skills on you too. Mum and daughter experience available at your nearest Nails Inc concession until 1st November. Sleep in for better skin Make that extra hour in bed pay off while barely lifting a finger by applying fresh to the market Pixi Nourishing Sleep Mask , £18, the night before. It gives your regular beauty sleep serious backbone, sealing in moisture and enhancing the efficacy of any treatments or serums applied underneath. Packed with miracle moisture molecule hyaluronic acid, you’ll look plumper and perkier upon waking, no matter what you’ve been getting up to for the rest of the weekend. Pixi Nourishing Sleep Mask , £18 Get on your bike for breast cancer