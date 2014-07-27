Weekend Wonders: 26th - 27th July 2014

24 July 2014

Weekend Wonders: 26th - 27th July

This heatwave seems to have no intention of cooling down, and we're not complaining. Take advantage of this (rare) summer sunshine with our pick of the top ten things to do this weekend.

From festivals, to beaches in the city and even the chance to dine on wild food - we've got it covered...

Visit Camden’s new beach

Kick off the weekend by being one of the first to visit Roundhouse’s new Camden Beach before it’s opened to the public. Featuring DJ sets from Eliza Dolittle, Luke Howard and more, you’ll also be doing your part, as the event is fundraising for the Roundhouse Emerging Artists Programme. There will be a pop-up fish restaurant, private beach huts (which can be hired), a swimming pool, ping pong and plenty of music, food and drinks to make you forget that you’re still in the city. Idyllic.

Camden Beach Opening Party, Friday 25 July, 7pm til late, more information can be found  here , beach opens to the public on Saturday 26 July

Surf or relax on the sand with Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown has done it again with her beautiful new Surf & Sand collection. Comprising of two eye palettes, four lightweight sheer lip colours, two waterproof and smudge-resistant eye pencils, two brightening blushes, a rollerball fragrance and a limited edition long-wear cream shadow stick; there’s something to suit all skin tones and makeup looks.

The limited edition Brightening Blushers (available in bronze or pink) add a touch of shimmer and highlight to the cheeks, giving you a healthy holiday glow, while the Sheer Lip colours are perfect for a hint of colour to the lips. Creamy and easy to apply, they can be built upon for a more dramatic shade.

The star of the collection, however, comes in the shape of the two palettes. The Sand Eye Palette comes with eight different eyeshadows, three of which are new shades, which are all perfect for a neautral eye look. The Surf Eye Palette contains seven new shades, with touches of the ocean in green and blue shadows. Both palettes are a mix of matte and shimmer shades and come with a large mirror – handy for getaways and beach trips.

Bobbi Brown Surf and Sand collection, available  here

Head over to Tramlines

Make your way to Sheffield for this year’s Tramlines Festival and see over 50 new acts added to the line up, including Katy B, Public Enemy, Sister Sledge, The Cribs, The Rifles, Simian Mobile Disco, Tiga, The Wedding Present, along with many more. There will also be free-entry family-friendly areas, which will see fairground rides, a carousel, face-painters and kids' activities such as a rodeo bull and bungee run. Or you could take part in family tasks, such as fire-lighting, woodcraft and earthball (a giant 7ft inflatable globe!). If you find you can't keep up, make your way to a taster yoga session run by Yoga Sheffield and find tranquillity before heading to the next performance.

Tramlines, 25 – 27 July, for ticket information and to see the full line up, click  here

Don’t miss the Mash tour

The second annual Brooklyn Brewery Mash is heading to London, as part of its Mash tour, and will be showcasing the best in upcoming food, film, comedy, music, books and beer. Each day will include a main event to highlight different areas of food. This weekend will see Brooklyn Brewery Afternoon Delight, where you’ll find fresh-shucked oysters and their beer creation, Sorachi Ace, and Dinner On The Farm, a day centred around connecting people back to farmers and artisans. If you like good food and beer, these events are definitely ones for your diaries.

Brooklyn Brewery Mash, the Mash tour, July 26 – August 3, watch the Mash tour trailer  here

Take a step into the Evil Eye

Protect yourself from dark spirits (and opt for liquid spirits instead) in the Evil Eye, a cocktail bar and restaurant that’s known to have seen a few visits from Johnny Depp. This bar provides a different setting from the standard sites of York and transports you to another realm with their magical and unique concoctions. The venue also boasts a cinema room and beds to lounge on. Well, if it’s good enough for Johnny...

Evil Eye, 42 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS, for more information visit the website  http://www.evileyelounge.com/

Witness the return of the rudeboy

This summer, Somerset House is bringing you Return of the Rudeboy. A unique exhibition curated by photographer Dean Chalkley and fashion-industry creative director Harris Eliiott, you’ll be shown a selection of portraits and installations that the duo have created over the past year.

Photographing 60 sharply dressed men across the UK, the exhibition will explore the swagger of these men, from those on the streets of Shoreditch to a classy tailors on Savile Row, and look at all aspects of their lives, from the music they like to their personal grooming routines.

Return of the Rudeboy: Spotlight on Style Tours, Somerset House, find more information  here

Dine on wild plants

Get away this weekend and plan a trip to go foraging at The Foxhunter. Here, you’ll learn how to identify edible wild plants, such as nettles and chickweed, as you walk through local woodland. Once you get tired, you can rest, while your findings are served for you to eat. If you’re not up for finding the food yourself, you’re more than welcome to book a place to simply eat a set menu of wild findings. Close by, you can take refuge in the Foxhunter Cottage & The Old Stable, a selection of fully equipped homesly cottages. The only thing lacking is a telephone, but that makes the trip seem that much more appealing – the perfect excuse for a technology detox.

The Foxhunter, foraging with a professional guide from £140, or to eat a set menu from £40, find more information  here

Go from office-appropriate to smokey evening glamour

Taking full advantage of the heatwave (UK weather means it could easily be snowing by next week), we’re packing our diaries with after work drinks and weekend activities. So to keep us looking our best after a long day in the office, we’re reaching for these Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colours for a quick revamp to our makeup looks. Presented in crayon form, these creamy shadows are long-lasting and glide onto the eyelid in one swift stroke. They’re easy to blend and cater to all looks, whether you're aiming for a pop of colour or a smokey eye, thanks to their vast colour selection.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colours, £20.50, available  here

Dine out Peruvian style

This weekend, why not head to newly opened restaurant LIMA Floral for a grand Peruvian feast. Introducing new dishes to its menu, the venue will be split into two spaces: the main restaurant and a pigueous bar – a bar where customers can also order tapas dishes. Menu highlights include scallops with chia ceviche, Amazonian fish with warm causa and kholrabi and quinoa tiradito.

LIMA Floral, 14 Garrick Street, London, WC2E 9BJ, click  here  for more information

Watch top blockbusters in a power station

This season, Everyman Cinema is bringing you The Power of Summer – an outdoor cinema experience unlike any other. With a selection of top blockbusters (this weekend will see Pinocchio and Ghostbusters), visitors can choose to sit in bespoke two or four person pods with waiter service, or opt for a bean bag under the sun. The venue will also be providing the best cinema food we’ve ever seen, with the finest meals and drinks being served by a selection of top London traders, such as Le Bun, Spit & Roast, Popdogs, Mama’s Jerk and Anna Maes, in addition to a Prosecco & Oyster Bar.

The Power of Summer, tickets from £15, for more information on tickets click  here , Battersea Power Station, Queenstown Road, London , SW8 4PE

