Weekend Wonders: 26th - 27th July 2014

Surf or relax on the sand with Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown has done it again with her beautiful new Surf & Sand collection. Comprising of two eye palettes, four lightweight sheer lip colours, two waterproof and smudge-resistant eye pencils, two brightening blushes, a rollerball fragrance and a limited edition long-wear cream shadow stick; there’s something to suit all skin tones and makeup looks.

The limited edition Brightening Blushers (available in bronze or pink) add a touch of shimmer and highlight to the cheeks, giving you a healthy holiday glow, while the Sheer Lip colours are perfect for a hint of colour to the lips. Creamy and easy to apply, they can be built upon for a more dramatic shade.

The star of the collection, however, comes in the shape of the two palettes. The Sand Eye Palette comes with eight different eyeshadows, three of which are new shades, which are all perfect for a neautral eye look. The Surf Eye Palette contains seven new shades, with touches of the ocean in green and blue shadows. Both palettes are a mix of matte and shimmer shades and come with a large mirror – handy for getaways and beach trips.

Bobbi Brown Surf and Sand collection, available here