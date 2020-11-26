What beauty editors are buying this Black Friday

It's hard to turn down a beauty bargain, especially when it comes from brands that rarely have sales. Here are the buys we're adding to our baskets this Black Friday – race you to the till! Sleeper boudoir feather-trimmed satin pants, were £205, now £143.50 - 30% off

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "The loungewear brand of the moment, Sleeper, is included in the amazing Net-A-Porter Black Friday 30 per cent off edit. Snap up these Boudoir pants (with feather trim, no less) asap; they ooze sass, have that flattering oversized look plus an elasticated waist for all those mince pies we’ll no doubt be consuming. They are absolutely perfect for that can I go out/can’t I go out limbo we are all in and work equally well with a cosy knit and slippers or a sheer blouse and your sparkliest heels. Get them now for maximum wear during the festive season." Buy now Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 Wake-up Light Alarm Clock, was £79, now £59.25 - 25% off

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG design and social media "Now that the days are only getting shorter and colder I’ve been counting down to Black Friday so I can invest in a wake-up light alarm clock. If you’re like me and set 101 alarms to get out of bed every morning, then this should be at the top of your BF wishlist. Not to mention the massive 25 per cent saving when you buy it at Boots! The aesthetically pleasing Lumie Bodyclock gently wakes you with light that mimics a sunrise that helps prompt your body to reduce the production of sleep hormones whilst increasing levels of cortisol that help you get up and start your day. If you struggle with winter blues or hate getting up on a moody Monday then this is for you. I’ve heard many good things about this so I'm thrilled to snap up a good deal. Who knows, maybe I’ll be a morning person in 2021." Buy now Tan Luxe The Face Self Tan Drops, were £35, now £24.50 - 30% off

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I use these all year round, they are simply the best tanning drops I have tried, but not the cheapest, so Black Friday is the chance to stock up. Odourless and light, they melt into your moisturiser or serum and give the most natural glow. I like the Light/Medium and they also come in Medium/Dark. I’ll be buying two of these to last me til next Black Friday." Buy now Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel, was £35 now £26.25 – 25% off

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "For the fifth year running, Oskia is giving back this Black Friday and as well as offering 25 per cent discount across all full-size products, they're also donating 100 per cent of profits to this year’s charity partner, Cyfannol Women’s Aid . This makes it the perfect time to stock up on their gorgeous Renaissance Cleansing Gel which won bronze in our Cleaner Skin Hero awards category this year. It makes cleansing feel like a spa ritual rather than a chore with a relaxing smell and an ultra-soft texture." Buy now Byredo Night Veils Tobacco Mandarin Eau De Parfum 50ml, was £235 now £185

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "I am obsessed with every single Byredo perfume and they never ever go on sale, so you’re lucky I’m sharing this Space NK deal (£25 off every £100 you spend), which means you get £50 off this baby. Not strictly a bargain but these are investment fragrances, you really only need tiny spritz. I’ll be buying this with every intention of gifting it to my boyfriend but we all know I’ll be ‘borrowing’ it too." Buy now All Saints Freya Wool Blend Coat, was £379 now £265.30 – 30% off

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "The truth is, you can never have enough coats. Especially since we live in a country that can be boiling one day and freezing the next. But, no matter how many coats we have, we all need a classic black one. The thing is though, I don't do conformity well and I love a twist on anything classic and this case it's tassels. Tassels are one of my favourite details, they are classy but oh so cool. Stevie Knicks eat your heart out. Buy now Missoma Lucy Williams Square Malachite Gold Necklace, was £95 now £71.25 – 25% off

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "Every year Missoma kills their Black Friday offering, from including their most coveted styles to giving you 25 per cent off everything, yes everything! I always snap up a few Christmas presents in the Black Friday sale, plus send over a few personal requests to my friends and fam, just trying to give a helping hand, right? This year I’ve got my eye on one of their bestsellers, the Lucy Williams Malachite Gold Necklace and maybe some matching earrings . Other than their beautiful jewellery it’s also nice to shop from a brand that gives back on Black Friday, for the third year in a row Missoma has partnered with Tree Sisters to plant a tree for every order placed, it’s certainly a step in the right direction and I hope more brands follow suit." Buy now Sensica Sensilift, was £279 now £167 – 40% off

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "This radiofrequency device won Gold in our Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2020 as the best at-home beauty tool, so I'm itching to get my hands on one. It uses heat to tighten the face and to stimulate collagen - not for nothing is radiofrequency one of the top anti-ageing beauty technologies. Plus it has these little squeezy prongs which feel like a facialist's hand massaging your frown lines away." Buy now Olverum Bath Oil, 125ml, was £35 now £29.75 – 15% off

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "After testing this bath oil for our Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards last month I was devastated to have to bring it back to the office, it seems our esteemed judging panel felt the same as it won not only one but two categories. So now that my whole bubble (i.e. my mum) and I are hooked I’ll be grabbing one (or two, or three!) from the Liberty London sale, its already a very well priced oil but an extra few pounds off doesn’t hurt right?" Buy now Topshop Cream Teddy Borg Jacket, was £55 now £38.50 – 30% off

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "It’s become an unspoken tradition that I buy a new winter coat every Black Friday. This year I’m opting for all things fluffy with this Topshop Teddy Jacket which has a very generous 30 per cent off. If you’re not in the market for a new coat, Topshop is doing up to 50 per cent off everything on site, from knitwear to party dresses including deals on brands such as Adidas and Calvin Klein, I might even add a new pair of Levi jeans into my basket for good measure." Buy now White Company Silk Piped Pyjama Set, was £189 now £151.30, – 20% off with code Magical 20

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "I tried these pyjamas on for a shoot once and was very upset to have to give them back at the end. I immediately went online to order a pair, but when I checked out the price (and winced) I consigned them to ‘one day’ and definitely ‘sale only’. And here they are at £40 off. Still not cheap, but if like me, all you have bought this year is new pants then it just might be time to treat yourself." Buy now KVD Vegan Beauty Edge of Reality Eye Shadow Palette, was £38 now £34.20 – 10% off

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This may not be such a mega saving as other buys in this edit, but it's been waiting in my basket for a special occasion to buy and now is as good a time as any. This is the first fully recyclable eyeshadow palette I've come across – it has no magnets and the pan itself pops out so you can recycle the fully cardboard case. The colours itself are a beauty to behold, with midnight blue Abyss, sultry burgundy glitter Transformation and sparkling purple Teleport, the looks you can create with this collection of colours are mesmerising. You can apply them wet or dry, depending on the makeup you want to create." Buy now Pat McGrath Labs, Lip Fetish Astral Lip Balm, was £33 now £26 – 20% off

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "Everyone needs a new party lip (or is that just me?) and this balm is truly special – as well as packing a glittery punch it's extremely hydrating too. Extra points that this one is mega sparkly (especially if you layer it up) so it *actually* shows up on Zooms, keep it on your desk and whack it on for your virtual Christmas Party. With 20 per cent off at Selfridges it feels like the perfect under £30 treat." Buy now Bluebella Claudia Shirt and trouser, was £40 now £36, 10% off

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "From bedsheets to eyemasks my bedroom is full of satin and silk, because, it's great for my skin and hair, makes me feel super luxe and a little bit sexy and quite frankly, I love it. So, for the cherry on top, I think these gorgeous satin jammies from Bluebella will do the trick nicely. If cream with black piping PJs were good enough for Coco Chanel, then they are good enough for me." Buy now Ciaté London The Heroes Kit, available November 30, worth £153 available for £49 – 68% off

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "Now this is one heck of a haul! It contains nice bestselling Ciatè Heroes that cover all beauty bases. With a combined value of £153, this bundle has everything from mascara to setting powder, liner to lippy and my personal fave The Editor Palette perfect for party season and Christmas! All for £49, better than half price. If you can’t wait until Cyber Monday for some beauty bargains Ciatè are doing 30 per cent off everything on site from now until Monday 30th November. Check out what we’re picking up for inspiration ." Sol de Janeiro Sol Kit, was £46 now £34.50 – 25% off

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director "This was pretty good value even before Black Friday with the full contents worth £65. That makes this sumptuous bundle of summer beach scent practically half price! I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love the rather sophisticated buttery, berry caramel scent of everything Sol de Janeiro and here you get five travel-size classics: the Body Scrub, Shampoo, Conditioner, Eau de Parfum and Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. A great value discovery set. I’ll be gifting the individual elements as stocking fillers and thank yous this year." Buy now Sweaty Betty Disco Metallic Leggings, were £70 now £52.50 – 25% off

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "Nothing beats a high waisted pair of yoga pants, unless, it's a pair of high waisted yoga pants that are sparkly and make you look like a disco ball. As we all know leggings are no longer just for the gym and if ever there was a pair I would want to be rocking on a night out these would be they. Also, out with the old Christmas jumper and in with these bad boys, comfy and festive." Buy now J&R Artisan Fashion trainers, were £152 now £122