What does your eyeliner say about you?

How do you apply your eyeliner? Is it the perfect Audrey Hepburn flick? Is it chunky and super thick? Do you prefer it tiny and fine or something more creative? The way you apply your eyeliner could say more about you, your personality and your style than you think. To celebrate an exciting offer in Boots this month, Diet Coke has teamed up with L’Oréal to offer a refreshing taste of eyeliner inspo this SS16, including a clever hack that uses the Diet Coke bottle itself! (We've mixed in our own top tips for good measure)! #DietCokebeautybreak

From 2-29 March, or while stocks last, Boots shoppers can pick up a 500ml bottle of Diet Coke and a L’Oréal Super Liner Blackbuster or L’Oréal Super Liner Perfect Slim eyeliner for only £5. Follow our modern guide to eyeliner below… Your look: The Style Sophisticat

Up-to-date and modern, this wingy flick seen on the D&G catwalks says ‘super chic’ with a bit of an edge. Wearable yet a tiny bit wicked, it can look low-key and luxe with a jumper or super fine with a little black dress, Audrey Hepburn style. Get the look: Using the L’Oréal Paris Super Liner Blackbuster Intense , £6.99 draw a tiny dot just further and higher than the end of your eyelid crease. Looking straight ahead in the mirror, start drawing your liner from the middle of your pupil across each lid and finish at the dot, loading more pressure across the eyelid and less as you reach the tip of each flick. Top tip: Ensure a neat line simply by using a neat, small piece of paper such as the Diet Coke bottle label. Hold the long edge up diagonally against the corner of your eye and use the edge to trace a perfect wing with your liquid liner. Your look: The Creative Spark

Free-flowing and fun, this look is pretty yet full of creative flair. Perfect for livening up a casual sweatshirt (as seen here), it will also make a modern beauty statement on a glamorous evening out. Get the look: Using the L’Oréal Paris Super Liner Perfect Slim , £6.99, guide the nib with minimal pressure across the top lid from the inner to the outer corner. With that minimal pressure and using the very tip of the liner, continue the line out and flick up towards the brow tip. Add a peak mid-flick for calligraphic effect. Top tip: When you apply your eyeliner you will have to turn your head slightly to create the ‘wing’. Keep coming back to centre and looking straight ahead when you do the other eye to make sure both eyes are the same. Your look: Neat and Decisive

If you’re looking for a beauty look to conquer the boardroom as well as turn heads in the bar, this Erdem makeup is your look. Eye-framing, sharp and sophisticated, it’s a cat eye that means business. Get the look: Using the L’Oréal Paris Super Liner Perfect Slim , draw a very fine line right around the eyes close to the lashline. Place less emphasis under the eye and go a bit heavier on top. Keep mascara to a minimum. Top tip: A perfectly winged eyeliner has the power to make your day, so it can be frustrating when the wing goes off track. To avoid this, grab your eyeliner and simply make four small dashes along the lash line. Then carefully connect the dots and allow to dry. (Demonstrated below).