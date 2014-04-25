What happens when MAC teams up with a smoking hot singer?

Anna Hunter 25 April 2014
get-the-gloss-lorde-for-mac-4

The Lorde for MAC makeup collection has been revealed and it’s just as dramatic as we predicted

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Magic is what happens, just in case you were wondering. There’s more than a hint of the dark arts about the limited edition Lorde and MAC collaboration, which will come as no surprise to the singer’s fans. As we foretold last month , the collection does indeed include a dark, gothic lipstick - the deep plum Pure Heroine no less. It’s Lorde’s signature lippie and soon to become our rebellious go-to lip look for summer.

MORE GLOSS: MAC and Rhianna launch new 2014 Viva Glam campaign

Supercool Lorde also loves a liner and the Penultimate RAPIDBLACK Eye Liner in true black is definitely… very black. Sometimes only the deepest, darkest definition will do. The smoke and mirrors are no more, now we know for sure that Lorde means business makeup-wise.

Lorde for MAC Collection Lipstick in Pure Heroine, £15. Penultimate Eyeliner in RAPIDBLACK true black, £17. Available from June 2014 exclusive to  www.maccosmetics.co.uk 


