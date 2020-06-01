“I wake up positive, but by the afternoon when I’ve been ground down, I feel like I’ve failed"

The life of a YouTuber seems well-suited to lockdown – after all, the beauty of the medium is that it can all be filmed from home, safe in the confines of their bedroom.

This may have been the case when Louise Pentland launched her YouTube lifestyle channel 'Sprinkle of Glitter' ten years ago, but fast forward a decade and lockdown life as an influencer isn’t as easy as we might have pictured – especially when you add two children under the age of ten into the mix; Louise and her fiance Liam have two-year-old daughter Pearl, plus nine-year-old Darcy from Louise's previous marriage.

As someone who has long juggled many projects and channels (2.4 million followers on Instagram, over 183 million YouTube views, a successful parenting podcast Mother's Meeting , three novels and a memoir, Life With A Sprinkle of Gitter under her belt, Louise is better-placed than many to tackle homeschooling alongside her regular (if you can call it that!) job. But that’s not to say it’s easy.

“While I’ve always worked from home, it’s everyone else being here too that’s the problem!” says Louise who lives in Northampton. “I work quite late into the evening to fit it all in – and cry a lot!” she admits. “I fit home-schooling around work but I originally thought a nine-year-old’s workload couldn't be that hard, but it’s a lot and it feels like we’re a thousand worksheets away from the summer holidays!

“I always wake up feeling positive, I’m a naturally optimistic person, but by the afternoon when I’ve been ground down, I have an issue with feeling like I’ve failed. If I haven’t done a brilliant job on the home-schooling and Pearl hasn’t had lots of stimulating playtime and I’ve got emails stacked up and all of a sudden it can feel a bit overwhelming. I think that’s something a lot of people if not most people are feeling because suddenly we’ve got a lot more to do.”