What’s the buzz? The brightening eye cream that’s kind to nature

India Block 2 November 2015
bee-good-eye-cream-1

Ever wish your dark under eye circles and fine lines would just buzz off?

Sometimes getting a solid eight hours of shut-eye a night is out of the question. But before you reach for the coffee and concealer stick, try this Youth Enhancing Lift & Brighten Eye Cream from Bee Good .

The best remedies often come from nature, and this little natural wonder will have you looking bright eyed and bushy tailed in no time. The nourishing cream hydrates and protects the delicate skin around the eyes, plumping away wrinkles and visibly reducing dark circles. This versatile product can also be applied to any fine lines around your mouth.

MORE GLOSS: The best under eye concealers reviewed

Each pot of eye cream is jam packed with propolis, an antioxidant rich resin that the bees collect from tree buds and use to varnish their honeycombs.With an admirable waste-not want-not approach, Bee Good carefully harvests the by-products from British beehives and turns them into bee-utiful products. No bees are harmed in the process, and all the profits go towards training the next generation of beekeepers.

MORE GLOSS: How to hide dark circles like a pro

It’s not just the honey that’s happy: all of Bee Good’s ingredients are ethically sourced and cruelty free. British-sourced echium oil is full of naturally nourishing omega oils, whilst oat and silk tree extracts help to tighten the skin. All the preservatives are natural, and it’s entirely paraben free.

So there you have it, a multi-purpose, anti-ageing eye cream that’s naturally good and good for nature.

Here at Glossy HQ we think Bee Good’s Youth Enhancing Lift & Brighten Eye Cream is the bee's knees. That’s why we’ve included it in our Latest in Beauty Cult Collection box of brilliant beauty buys worth over £60, but yours for only £15.95.


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More