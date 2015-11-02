What’s the buzz? The brightening eye cream that’s kind to nature

Sometimes getting a solid eight hours of shut-eye a night is out of the question. But before you reach for the coffee and concealer stick, try this Youth Enhancing Lift & Brighten Eye Cream from Bee Good .

The best remedies often come from nature, and this little natural wonder will have you looking bright eyed and bushy tailed in no time. The nourishing cream hydrates and protects the delicate skin around the eyes, plumping away wrinkles and visibly reducing dark circles. This versatile product can also be applied to any fine lines around your mouth.

MORE GLOSS: The best under eye concealers reviewed

Each pot of eye cream is jam packed with propolis, an antioxidant rich resin that the bees collect from tree buds and use to varnish their honeycombs.With an admirable waste-not want-not approach, Bee Good carefully harvests the by-products from British beehives and turns them into bee-utiful products. No bees are harmed in the process, and all the profits go towards training the next generation of beekeepers.

MORE GLOSS: How to hide dark circles like a pro

It’s not just the honey that’s happy: all of Bee Good’s ingredients are ethically sourced and cruelty free. British-sourced echium oil is full of naturally nourishing omega oils, whilst oat and silk tree extracts help to tighten the skin. All the preservatives are natural, and it’s entirely paraben free.

So there you have it, a multi-purpose, anti-ageing eye cream that’s naturally good and good for nature.

Here at Glossy HQ we think Bee Good’s Youth Enhancing Lift & Brighten Eye Cream is the bee's knees. That’s why we’ve included it in our Latest in Beauty Cult Collection box of brilliant beauty buys worth over £60, but yours for only £15.95.