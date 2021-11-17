Everything Amanda Holden uses to look incredible at 50

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amanda Holden, 50, is known for her role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent and a presenter on Heart Radio, but has become just as well-known for her incredible, seemingly age-defying skin.
In November of last year she shared on her Instagram that she'd had skin tightening radiofrequency microneedling treatment Morpheus8 , also loved by Judy Murray, 61. "The results have been absolutely amazing," Amanda wrote on Instagram. "I’ve noticed a real plumpness to my skin and it’s much tighter. It’s been the best hour investment for looking at least five years younger."
Amanda also shared that she often has collagen wave facials at Derma Spa with Nilam Holmes, to smooth out her skin.
Aside from having the best aestheticians on speed-dial, Amanda has an ample skincare, haircare and makeup stash that keeps her looking fresh. Here's her favourite hydrating mist, the serum she uses on her hyperpigmentation and the one makeup product she never goes out without.
"I love the gorgeous natural glow this bronzer gives and it's a staple in my beauty bag all year round for that healthy, sun-kissed complexion," Amanda told QVC, where she sells her homeware collection Bundleberry.
Buy now
Amanda is an ambassador for Charles Worthington and said that she and her eldest daughter, Alexa, 15, both use this shampoo to keep their blonde looking fresh, shiny and healthy. "Using the ColourPlex Ultra Violet range helps me to maintain my blonde colour without having to go to the hairdresser," Amanda said. "I try not to colour it as much anymore, so I use the this, which I've had in my house forever, and I don't have to go to the hairdresser every month for colour touch ups anymore."
Buy now
As well as her collagen facials, Amanda supports her collagen production with these tropical flavoured marine collagen liquid sachets which are designed for women age 40 plus.
“Collagen products have been a go-to beauty essential for many years," Amanda said. "When I discovered Revive Collagen I was blown away by the quality of their product and their sustainability credentials. I take the Revive Collagen sachets on the go daily. I’ll normally pop one into my coffee while getting ready for my early mornings on Heart Breakfast. The product is natural and great tasting and the fact that it also contains vitamins B6, B12, C and D means I don’t need to worry about taking any additional supplements.”
Buy now
"What I like about this highlighter is that it comes in a liquid drop formula which makes it easy to apply to the skin," Amanda told QVC. "It really illuminates the face and gives a radiant, smooth appearance."
Buy now
MORE GLOSS: The best highlighters for glowing skin as voted by Get The Gloss readers
"I use the Brow Serum on Amanda all year round," says Nilam Holmes, who tends to Amanda's brows. "We don't just use this on her brows but on her lashes too. It promotes healthier hair growth and conditions hairs after chemical treatments. Amanda’s brows are now much fuller and thicker due to this brow serum."
Fellow TV presenter Rochelle Humes is also a fan of Eyebrow Queen products , so you just know they're good!
Buy now
"This is a lovely lightweight liquid foundation for the summer that still gives full coverage while maintaining hydration – perfect for the warmer weather when skin can feel dryer," Amanda told QVC.
Buy now
"With my early morning starts for radio, my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost," she told QVC.
Buy now
MORE GLOSS: Best hydrating face mists to keep you feeling cool
"A nude lipgloss is a must-have for that every day look," Amanda told QVC. "I like to wear this moisturising gold for a natural, balmy coverage."
Buy now
Last spring Amanda revealed her trick to looking young is using blusher, telling her listeners: "Ladies, if you want to keep those youthful looks, blusher is the answer to all your worries!
"Whenever I don't want to wear makeup, or whenever I can't be bothered, I just whack on way too much blusher. Then I instantly look alive and well. I swear by it and I could never have a makeup bag without blusher.
"We're all so used to not wearing makeup now, and it's going to be very hard to go back to the effort of a full face of makeup. Get yourself some blush and throw on a slick of mascara and you're sorted. No need for all the other slap!"
In an Instagram video, Amanda used the Too Faced Natural Palette, which is a combo of six shades including blushers and bronzers. "As you can see there are a lot of beautiful colours in there, and they smell so nice, they smell of ice cream,’ she said of the £35 palette.
Buy now
"I love a foundation with SPF 50 because I do love sunbathing," Amanda said on Instagram. This cult buy from It Cosmetics gives a full coverage, hydrating finish.
Buy now
The Sun reported Amanda loves a YSL lip gloss and we're with her – this one gives a vivid flush of wet look colour without feeling sticky. “The packaging is just so pretty," she said.
Buy now
“I use a product called Phloretin CF from SkinCeuticals to rejuvenate the skin on my face. I also use it on my chest," Amanda told The Sun. It's designed to reduce hyperpigmentation – ideal as Amanda is a self-confessed sunbathing addict.
Buy now
Back in 2018, Amanda's long-term makeup artist Karin Darnell said on Instagram that these cult highlighter drops are what she used to keep Amanda gleaming on the BGT set. They give a high beam glow you can see instantly; just what you need when you're on screen.
Buy now
Karin also said she used this serum and eye cream on Amanda. The Premier Cru range is designed to obscure signs of visible ageing, brightening and refreshing the complexion, so we can see why they're both fans.
Buy now
MORE GLOSS: Why Lisa Snowdon stopped wearing foundation at 49