Everything Amanda Holden uses to look incredible at 50

Amanda Holden, 50, is known for her role as a judge on Britain's Got Talent and a presenter on Heart Radio, but has become just as well-known for her incredible, seemingly age-defying skin. In November of last year she shared on her Instagram that she'd had skin tightening radiofrequency microneedling treatment Morpheus8 , also loved by Judy Murray, 61. "The results have been absolutely amazing," Amanda wrote on Instagram. "I've noticed a real plumpness to my skin and it's much tighter. It's been the best hour investment for looking at least five years younger." Amanda also shared that she often has collagen wave facials at Derma Spa with Nilam Holmes, to smooth out her skin. Aside from having the best aestheticians on speed-dial, Amanda has an ample skincare, haircare and makeup stash that keeps her looking fresh. Here's her favourite hydrating mist, the serum she uses on her hyperpigmentation and the one makeup product she never goes out without. The glowy bronzer: Benefit Hoola Bronzing Powder, £22

"I love the gorgeous natural glow this bronzer gives and it's a staple in my beauty bag all year round for that healthy, sun-kissed complexion," Amanda told QVC, where she sells her homeware collection Bundleberry. Buy now The blonde hair saviour: Charles Worthington Colourplex Ultra Violet Shampoo, £7.99

Amanda is an ambassador for Charles Worthington and said that she and her eldest daughter, Alexa, 15, both use this shampoo to keep their blonde looking fresh, shiny and healthy. "Using the ColourPlex Ultra Violet range helps me to maintain my blonde colour without having to go to the hairdresser," Amanda said. "I try not to colour it as much anymore, so I use the this, which I've had in my house forever, and I don't have to go to the hairdresser every month for colour touch ups anymore." Buy now The skincare supplement: Revive Collagen Enhanced Plus, £39.99 for 14 sachets

As well as her collagen facials, Amanda supports her collagen production with these tropical flavoured marine collagen liquid sachets which are designed for women age 40 plus. “Collagen products have been a go-to beauty essential for many years," Amanda said. "When I discovered Revive Collagen I was blown away by the quality of their product and their sustainability credentials. I take the Revive Collagen sachets on the go daily. I’ll normally pop one into my coffee while getting ready for my early mornings on Heart Breakfast. The product is natural and great tasting and the fact that it also contains vitamins B6, B12, C and D means I don’t need to worry about taking any additional supplements.” Buy now The radiance-bringing highlighter: BareMinerals Barepro Glow Highlighter, £23

"I use the Brow Serum on Amanda all year round," says Nilam Holmes, who tends to Amanda's brows. "We don't just use this on her brows but on her lashes too. It promotes healthier hair growth and conditions hairs after chemical treatments. Amanda’s brows are now much fuller and thicker due to this brow serum." Fellow TV presenter Rochelle Humes is also a fan of Eyebrow Queen products , so you just know they're good! Buy now The lightweight foundation: Tarte Cosmetics Rainforest of the Sea Water Foundation, £24

"This is a lovely lightweight liquid foundation for the summer that still gives full coverage while maintaining hydration – perfect for the warmer weather when skin can feel dryer," Amanda told QVC. Buy now The hydrating mist: Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist, £43

"With my early morning starts for radio, my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost," she told QVC. Buy now MORE GLOSS: Best hydrating face mists to keep you feeling cool The moisturising gloss: BareMinerals Gen Nude Buttercream Lipgloss, £20

"A nude lipgloss is a must-have for that every day look," Amanda told QVC. "I like to wear this moisturising gold for a natural, balmy coverage." Buy now The essential makeup buy: Too Faced Natural Palette, £36

Last spring Amanda revealed her trick to looking young is using blusher, telling her listeners: "Ladies, if you want to keep those youthful looks, blusher is the answer to all your worries! "Whenever I don't want to wear makeup, or whenever I can't be bothered, I just whack on way too much blusher. Then I instantly look alive and well. I swear by it and I could never have a makeup bag without blusher. "We're all so used to not wearing makeup now, and it's going to be very hard to go back to the effort of a full face of makeup. Get yourself some blush and throw on a slick of mascara and you're sorted. No need for all the other slap!" In an Instagram video, Amanda used the Too Faced Natural Palette, which is a combo of six shades including blushers and bronzers. "As you can see there are a lot of beautiful colours in there, and they smell so nice, they smell of ice cream,’ she said of the £35 palette. Buy now The lightweight SPF: It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+, £32.50

"I love a foundation with SPF 50 because I do love sunbathing," Amanda said on Instagram. This cult buy from It Cosmetics gives a full coverage, hydrating finish. Buy now The luxe gloss: YSL Beauty Rouge Pur Couture Vernis À Lèvres Water Glossy Lip Stain, £23.25

The Sun reported Amanda loves a YSL lip gloss and we're with her – this one gives a vivid flush of wet look colour without feeling sticky. “The packaging is just so pretty," she said. Buy now The pigmentation hero: Skinceuticals Phloretin CF, £109.99

“I use a product called ­Phloretin CF from SkinCeuticals to rejuvenate the skin on my face. I also use it on my chest," Amanda told The Sun. It's designed to reduce hyperpigmentation – ideal as Amanda is a self-confessed sunbathing addict. Buy now The gleaming-drops: Iconic London Illuminator, £30

Back in 2018, Amanda's long-term makeup artist Karin Darnell said on Instagram that these cult highlighter drops are what she used to keep Amanda gleaming on the BGT set. They give a high beam glow you can see instantly; just what you need when you're on screen. Buy now The anti-ageing duo: Caudalie Premier Cru Le Serum, £90, and Premier Cru Eye Cream, £49