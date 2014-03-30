What the hell is a CC Cream? 3 things you need to know about this new makeup trend

Some of the biggest beauty brands around have recently introduced CC Creams to their product lineup. Are they truly worth the hype or just an unnecessary addition to our already heaving makeup bags?

Our verdict? There may actually be something in this latest beauty craze. So why should you buy a CC Cream?

1. What is a CC cream?

Essentially, they act as way of minimising particular areas of skin discoloration, specifically targeting redness, dark spots and purple under-eye circles. These products provide an extra bit of oomph to makeup, neutralising problem spots and counteracting uneven skin tone.

We were cynical at first, however we have to admit we’ve grown quite fond of the new techni-coloured wave of CCs, which seem to be more deserving of the term ‘colour corrector’ than their flesh-toned predecessors.

2. How do you use a CC Cream?

As they’re designed to be worn underneath your foundation, we found using our fingertips was the best form of application for those with creamy textures. For powders, it’s best to use the applicator first and then blend outwards with your fingertips afterwards.

3. What are the best CC Creams?

So what is the best CC Cream for you and which shade is your perfect match? Here are the ones we believe are the real cream of the crop, no matter your skin tone or colour-correction issue.

Best for texture: MAC Prep & Prime Colour Correcting Range, from £20