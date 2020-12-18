What to buy from Ciaté London’s super sassy Miss Piggy collection

Normally we wait until December for our annual fix of the Muppets (The Muppets Christmas Carol is a classic and we won’t hear otherwise) but Muppet madness came early in 2020 with the launch of Ciaté London’s very pink Miss Piggy collection.

An explosion of punchy pinks and pops of peach the range from Ciaté London is exactly the pick me up we need after a turbulent year. What better time to treat yourself to some pig-based positivity?

The cheerful collection combines Ciaté London’s colourful approach to makeup with Miss Piggy’s inimitable attitude and includes everything you need to transform yourself into a glamour puss (or pig) for the festive season. “Miss Piggy is an absolute icon; behind the diva behaviour and pearls, Miss Piggy represents pure and unadulterated empowerment,” says Charlotte Knight, Ciaté London’s founder and CEO. “It’s this feeling of power that pushes us to lift and inspire both ourselves and others around us, every day.”

Miss Piggy’s foray into colour cosmetics includes everything from lipsticks and eyeshadow to a handheld mirror but we’re most taken with the VIP Collection, £55 (VIP standing for Very Important Pig, of course). It includes the All About Moi! blush palette , the Love Moi lip balm , and the Piggy Perfector blending sponge .

Let’s start with the blending sponge . Not only does it allow for perfectly blended foundation it’s also the cutest makeup tool we’ve ever seen, modeled on Miss Piggy’s pretty pink signature snout. A normal blender never brought us this much joy.

The Love Moi lip balm is delicately pigmented with a petal-pink that would even make Elle Woods jealous. Not just a pretty face, it’s formulated with ultra-nourishing lip butters for a soft, kissable pout and is scented with a sweet donut scent, perfect for puckering up to your very own Kermit.

To perk up tired complexions, the All About Moi! blush palette is exactly what you need. The ultra-soft creme blushes melt into your skin for a flushed look with matte, sheen and glow formulas all houses in a Miss Piggy print compact. Each shade has been designed to suit every skin tone; there’s rose pink Flaunt It, coral red Fabulous, terracotta rose Diva and peach Oh Kermie!

Miss Piggy fans out there have been delighted with the collection so far, with one reviewer writing: "Moi loves it! I collect all things Miss Piggy, so this is a dream come true!! I don't like wearing too much makeup, so this is perfect; the colours are easy to build, so it's great if you love minimal makeup. Two swipes of the blush palette and you are golden. I love that I can use it on my cheeks, lips and lids."

Shop the Ciaté London Miss Piggy Collection now

Written in collaboration with Ciaté London