What to buy from the Nars x Erdem Strange Flowers makeup collab

Anna Hunter 13 April 2018
erdem-and-nars

There are 13 products in the new floral-inspired collection, it’s exclusive to Selfridges and predicted to sell like hot cakes. Here’s what to get before it’s gone

There are some partnerships that just work. Chips and cheese, Thelma and Louise, and, we can now definitively state, Nars  and Erdem. The long term collaboration between the French makeup artist and Brit designer is a thing of beauty, and the latest Nars x Erdem Strange Flowers collection takes their creative union to a whole new level- both in terms of packaging and makeup design.

The white and gold embossed compacts feature florals, which you could label as ‘so far, so spring’, but these blooms are a different breed altogether- exotic, wild and characteristic of Erdem’s ‘romantic with an edge’ aesthetic. As for the products, this isn’t just a token marketing exercise- they’re innovative, envelope-pushing and highly wearable, whether you’re off to a spring wedding or just, you know, to work. The 13-piece collection is exclusive to Selfridges  until May, when it launches nationwide, and already going like lightning, so here’s what to bag, stat.

Nars x Erdem Strange Flowers Multi-Use Highlighting Pencil, £21

The closest cosmetic fit to a highlighter of the stationery variety, swipe this silky highlighter across cheekbones, below the brow bone and dot at the inner eye or cupid’s bow, then blend, for the easiest strobing  experience of your life. No wonder it was so in demand backstage at the Erdem AW18 show - it looks like polished child’s play.

Buy online

Nars x Erdem Strange Flowers Poison Rose Lip Powder Palette, £35

Lip powders  are without doubt one of the most noteworthy makeup novelties of the year so far, and this palette provides you with four highly pigmented matte powders to play with, ranging from a bold fuschia to a rosy nude, alongside a balm for moisture and comfort. The dinky brush makes achieving a clean, defined lip line a doddle too. At the time of writing this one had already sold out. Good luck my glossies.

Buy online

NARS x Erdem Strange Flowers Night Garden Eyeshadow Palette, £35

Take your lids to the night garden- you’ll find it’s sultry in there. If you were expecting sweet pastels as might stylistically befit the season, you’d be wrong. Instead, you’ve got shimmering forest greens, a bold yellow (yellow is apparently a key hue for 2018, so you’re basically as on trend as you could possibly be here), dark and moody midnight blue, a black powder that could double as a liner and a spangly beige toned neutral.

Buy online

Nars x Erdem Lipstick in Carnal Carnation, £22

The more classic pillarbox red toned Bloodflower has already sold out (it’s the kind of red lip that lights up every skintone), so we’re going with the slightly more offbeat floral-inspired bright here. Rich, long lasting and immediately cheering, a swipe of this will immediately energise your makeup bag, not to mention, face. There’s also a more gothic dark plum in Wildflower, a lighter violet by the name of Larkspur, a sheeny in-betweeny purple called Voodoo Lily and a sweeter, light pink Mood Orchid option.

Buy online

NARS x Erdem Strange Flowers Mattifying Blotting Paper, £15

Playing into the trend for waterless beauty products and all things J-Beauty, these delicate oil-moppers will look elegant at your desk and in your gym kit or handbag and can be dabbed over makeup to take away shine without leaving that dreaded cakey finish. Another backstage go-to for sweaty models. They’re human you know.

Buy online

Nars x Strange Flowers Blush in Loves Me, £24

If you’re already a fan of the perked-up pink Nars Orgasm Blush, this will be your rouge of choice from the Strange Flowers range. It’s got a hint of shimmer for a multidimensional flush (i.e, not flat or chalky), and it adds healthy colour across a wide range of skintones. Loves Me Not is slightly more difficult to carry off- a more frosty light pink, but a goer for fair skintones. It's yet to join the rest of the collection online, but we'll be sure to add the link as soon as it does.

Check here for stock 

Follow Anna on  Twitter  and  Instagram


