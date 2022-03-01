The lowdown from Mary Greenwell’s Chanel makeup masterclass

When it comes to golden ticket beauty experiences, having your makeup done by the genius that is Mary Greenwell must be up there with one of the most coveted, and last night Get The Gloss readers were treated to just that. In the beauty mecca of Covent Garden at the exquisitely chic Chanel store, 20 readers gathered for an exclusive lesson in makeup artistry and personalised mini makeovers from the icon herself.

While readers sipped on champagne and indulged in Laduree macaroons Mary demonstrated three classic beauty looks using her all time favourite Chanel products and chatted all things beauty with our Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor . For those of you not in attendance, fear not, we've rounded up the top nuggets of advice Mary shared...

Base

First up Mary showed readers the base of all good makeup: how to create flawless skin. Mary started by prepping the model’s skin with Hydra Beauty Serum ( Susannah’s favourite) followed by Les Beiges All-In-One Healthy Glow Fluid to give the model’s skin a dewy ‘your skin but better’ finish. Mary advocates always using your hands (never brushes) for foundation products and completed the skin with one of her favourite make up weapons: concealer. To quote Mary, "Everyone, even a four year old, looks better with concealer under their eyes". To get your under eye concealer right Mary suggests lightly tapping the product in using your smallest finger (to avoid damaging the delicate eye area) and choosing a light reflecting liquid product not a thicker, pot style concealer.

Bronze

Next up Mary demonstrated another of her hero products: Soleil Tan de Chanel . A creamy ‘whip’ style bronzer which will give anyone, even the fairest of skins, a beautifully natural ‘I just spent the afternoon in the park’ glow. Mary suggests very lightly feathering using a large bronzing brush over the cheekbones, temples and neck to give the most effortless of finishes. The most important rule here: never ever apply creme or liquid products over powder.

Eyes

For Mary, creating the ultimate everyday eye demands just two products: the Chanel Les 4 Ombres palette in Rivoli and her all time favourite eyeshadow brush . The formula of this eyeshadow quad requires no setting or priming products for a long lasting finish and the combination of shades makes building definition foolproof whatever your eye shape and colouring.

Lips

To finish up Mary turned her attention to the lip. Waxing lyrical about the Chanel Lip Liner in Natural , the base for all good lipstick, Mary then talked readers through nailing one of beauty’s most feared looks: the red lip. To get the perfect shade Mary recommends testing your lipstick on the back of your finger for the colour true representation of what it looks like on your lips and applying the product straight on your lips from the bullet.

For more makeup magic from Mary check out our YouTube channel .