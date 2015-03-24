The Makeup Maniac: Why blusher is better than Botox

Hold the needle, cancel that clinic appointment and postpone the meeting with your bank manager. If you want to look youthful, fresh and pulled together, blusher should be your first port of call. My colleagues, friends, family and vague acquaintances will tell you I’m being biased - I collect blusher like some people collect stamps, train sets and their children from school. I’m hands-down hooked on the stuff, but my love of a flush is far from fanciful. As I tell myself (and others if they’ll listen) every day, the ease, speed and transformative properties of the right shade of rouge can make all the difference. Think higher cheekbones, a plump, healthy complexion and a general girlish glow. Hangovers, sleepless nights and jetlag are sent packing with just the caress of a blusher brush.

Don’t believe me? I asked Max Factor makeup artist Mel Arter to back me up on the benefits of oft-overlooked blusher.

Why wear blusher? What is it for?

It is the one thing that perks up the complexion. It can literally be the difference between looking healthy or not.

Why do you think that many women skip blusher, or opt for bronzer instead?

I think women skip blusher because it can be quite a scary product. It can be difficult to know what colour to go for, where to put it and what to apply it with. Even as a makeup artist it can be tricky to correct if too much is applied, which is a common mistake. It is far easier and less technical to buff on bronzer, which is somehow more acceptable, and more foolproof. However, bronzer too can appear colourless and flat if used generally and on its own.

How can you match it with other makeup? Should you match your blusher with your lip colour?

I don't think blusher should match eye makeup or lipstick. It's about complementing your makeup but mostly about brightening your complexion. For this reason it is good to make it the last thing you apply to 'finish' the look.

Should your blusher change during the seasons?

As your skin tone changes during the seasons It is wise to adapt your blusher. Warmer skin can take more colour where with paler skin it should be more subtle.