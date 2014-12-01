Why everyone should get Naked on the Run

Judy Johnson 1 December 2014
gtg-naked-urban-decay-main

Do your makeup without your makeup bag thanks to Urban Decay's latest palette

The words 'Urban Decay' and 'palette' make any beauty fan sit up and listen, and so they should; having captured our need for nudes with their three iconic Naked palettes previously, the cosmetics brand has done it again with an added practical edge. Naked on the Run invites you to 'get naked in new places', an all-in-one kit to give you the barely-there makeup  look from start to finish.

With six brand new neutral eyeshadow shades (Dive, Fix, Resist, Dare, Stun and 5050), a travel-sized Perversion mascara and a travel-sized 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Stag (also new; a deliciously smokey brown), your Naked eyes are catered for - and beautifully so, with three metallics and two mattes so you can experiment for night and day. Add to that a full sized Naked lipgloss  in Sesso and a bronzer and blush, and that's your look completed, with no need for your makeup bag. Prefer a different liner or gloss shade? Simply swap in your favourites so they're always at hand.

As is the brand's signature style, the liner and new shadows are heavily pigmented, offering velvety textures and impressive staying power, while the bronzer and blusher can be lightly dusted on or built up to contour. All that's missing is a good brush set - pop those in your tote and you're good to get Naked wherever you like...

The Urban Decay Naked On The Run palette is available now for £37 from  www.urbandecay.co.uk  and nationwide from 4th December.


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More