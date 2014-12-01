Why everyone should get Naked on the Run

The words 'Urban Decay' and 'palette' make any beauty fan sit up and listen, and so they should; having captured our need for nudes with their three iconic Naked palettes previously, the cosmetics brand has done it again with an added practical edge. Naked on the Run invites you to 'get naked in new places', an all-in-one kit to give you the barely-there makeup look from start to finish.



With six brand new neutral eyeshadow shades (Dive, Fix, Resist, Dare, Stun and 5050), a travel-sized Perversion mascara and a travel-sized 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Stag (also new; a deliciously smokey brown), your Naked eyes are catered for - and beautifully so, with three metallics and two mattes so you can experiment for night and day. Add to that a full sized Naked lipgloss in Sesso and a bronzer and blush, and that's your look completed, with no need for your makeup bag. Prefer a different liner or gloss shade? Simply swap in your favourites so they're always at hand.



As is the brand's signature style, the liner and new shadows are heavily pigmented, offering velvety textures and impressive staying power, while the bronzer and blusher can be lightly dusted on or built up to contour. All that's missing is a good brush set - pop those in your tote and you're good to get Naked wherever you like...



The Urban Decay Naked On The Run palette is available now for £37 from www.urbandecay.co.uk and nationwide from 4th December.