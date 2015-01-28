Why Eyeko Skinny Eyeliner is a cult classic

Anna Hunter 28 January 2015
Meet the cruise control of eye makeup application- this glossy liner does all the hard work for you


How does your 7am winged liner application fare? A tad wobbly? Too much of a faff to bother with? It is perfectly possible to channel Cleopatra and still enjoy a lie in- you just need to get your hands on Eyeko Skinny Eyeliner , £12, and go with the flow.

Intense, inky and with a marvelously stiff nib (no sniggers please), the much-loved Skinny Liner combines an impressively glossy, pigmented formulation with the perfect pen applicator- precise yet buildable. It won’t catch on your lids, go wonky or flake away over the course of the day- just stroke along and above the lashline for instant, long-lasting doe eyes. If you’re feeling more arty and directional, and have a bit more time to play with, use the fine felt tip to achieve a more graphic look. The world is your oyster thanks to the Skinny, and to top it off, it even moisturises your eyelids, thanks to the nourishing addition of Sodium Hyaluronate. Short of making you a cup of tea in the morning, it’s hard to see how this liner could perform better.

