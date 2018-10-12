The blusher trend that Japanese women love (and it suits everyone)

If there’s a colour to summarise our summers, orange would be a strong contender. From the ubiquitous after-work Aperol Spritz to city sunsets and fake tan gone wrong, orange is present across the pavements and skylines of the nation during the warmer months. The future’s looking orange too if you take your cues from SS19 catwalks, with MAC Hyper Real Glow Palette in Shimmer Peach (arriving February 2019) applied liberally to cheeks at Oscar de la Renta to create “Moroccan desert vibes”. Cheeks were also on the warm terracotta side at Altuzarra and delicately buffed with a gingery hued pink at Alberta Ferretti, while models at Fyodor Golan wore burnished orange cheeks with “neoprene orange” lips for a striking take on Berocca beauty. There’s a beachy, peachy, zingy glow going on, and it’s not limited to the summer months either, as Pinterest ’s 2018 Global Beauty Report would imply.

Fyodor Golan (Image: Brandstand Communications)

The stats reveal that orange blusher is particularly in the beauty zeitgeist in Japan, where women are opting for orange over their usual pink and searches for ‘orange blush’ have rocketed by over 250 per cent. Given the the Korean and Japanese beauty markets are normally a good few years ahead of us in the West, time will tell whether orange cheeks make such an impact over here, but the fact that beauty e-tailer Look Fantastic has reported an 86 per cent surge in blusher sales in the past year indicates that we’re up for a bit more colour in our cheeks.

While on the surface it may appear to be an 80s themed nightmare, orange toned blusher actually makes a whole lot of sense, particularly if your summer bronzer is starting to seem a little out of place on your dressing table as the mornings get darker. As I’m fair skinned, a bronzer all too often comes off a bit muddy on me, but sometimes I want more a ‘glow’ than a ‘pinch your cheeks’ pink. A pared down peach blusher often strikes a health-giving balance between the two, making me look well slept, perky and alive even if I’m I’m on the sleep deprived, grey skinned side. There’s something about a subtle dusting of apricot on the apples of your cheeks (this week’s column is rather fruity) that makes eyes look brighter and whiter too.

If you’re olive skinned a warm peach looks particularly awesome and dark skintones can achieve the same subtle ‘have you been on holiday?’ effect with a more brick toned blusher or a brighter pop of coral in the centre of the cheeks. Transparent cream or gel formulas applied lightly ensure a natural finish, but if you’re a powder fan there are plenty of finely milled, low key orange infused options that won’t come off too tangerine. Just don’t sweep it everywhere as you would a bronzer - keep it to the cheeks and blend well with a fluffy blusher brush or a makeup sponge or clean fingers if you’re using a cream or liquid blusher. Here’s a few orange options to consider for autumn and beyond…

The whipped one

Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush in Momoko (peach), £32 for 5g