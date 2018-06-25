The Born to Run palette: It’s not Naked, but it will be huge

Anna Hunter 25 June 2018
urban-decay-born-to-run-palette-1

It’s Urban Decay’s biggest launch of the year and delivers new neutrals, fresh, rich metallics and basically everything you could need from eyeshadow, all in one place. Here’s why Born to Run looks set to be summer sellout

Where eyeshadow palettes are concerned, there’s arguably one brand to rule them all. The Naked family of palettes  put Urban Decay on the map as the go-to curators of blendable, beautiful neutrals, and ten years on from Naked 1, brand founder Wende Zomnir has launched a palette that looks to be as covetable and versatile as the decade old sellout. Makeup up lovers, get ready to run (to the shops/ your nearest wifi connection), because this one won’t be fully stocked for long…

What is it?

The 21-pan Born to Run Palette , £39.50, designed to serve your every eye makeup need, minus mascara, particularly when you’re travelling, busy or need everything in one place, in one palette, now. Hence, the new shades bring a host of Naked style daytime options, side by side with glimmering, jewel toned metallics, smokey micro-shimmers that just catch the light and iridescent brights that conjure up a sunset effect on your lids. It’s the most exciting all-rounder we’ve seen in quite some time.

Who is it for?

One and all- the pigment is strong stuff, so glows on all skin tones, and there’s a shadow combo here to suit your next work meeting, wedding, festival and hot date. Wende wanted to deliver a myriad of looks in a capsule collection, alongside an enormous mirror that’s most welcome when you’re doing your makeup on the go, plus a sturdy, magnetised case to prevent any en route crumbling or spillage (NOTHING worse). Performance wise, you’ve got the seamless blendability that comes part and parcel of an Urban Decay palette. No creases to see here.

The standout shadows

They’re all a cut above (I’m planning to get experimental with sheeny mauve Wildheart at the weekends), but we especially rate Breakaway as a base, Accelerate at the outer corners for a terracotta ‘summer’ eye and rose gold Stranded dabbed in the middle of the lid instantly makes all eyes look wider. I wore the forest green/gold Wanderlust applied wet as a liner to the office for a quirky remix of my usual cat flick, and the burnt orange matte Baja is unusual and slightly scary in the pan but brings out the green in my hazel eyes like almost nothing else. It’s beauty pick and mix at its best.

Wear it with

Their primer potion , £9.50 for extra staying power, although it’s got in-built longevity already if that’s a step too far, and spritz with an Urban Decay Setting Spray , £10, for extra insurance against summer meltdowns.

Application wise, the Good Karma Multi-tasker Brush , £17, is a brilliant all-rounder for blending on the go, and taking along a Tightline Brush , £15.50, will help you to achieve smoke and definition at the lashline.

You could then go the whole hog and combine your eye look with the entire Born To Run collection - there are three new Vice Lipstick  shades to dabble in, £16.50 each, and three glinty, gem like  24/7 Glide on Eye Pencils , £15.50 each, to make your eye look even more vibrant. A lick of mascara and you’re out the door.

Now run…

Urban Decay Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette, £39.50,  buy online

This feature is sponsored by  Urban Decay

Follow Urban Decay on  Twitter ,  Instagram  and  Facebook


You may also like

REN Clean Skincare is launching in Boots and we couldn’t be happier

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

However you're spending your summer, Boots and Get the Gloss have got you covered

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More