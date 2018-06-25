The Born to Run palette: It’s not Naked, but it will be huge

Where eyeshadow palettes are concerned, there’s arguably one brand to rule them all. The Naked family of palettes put Urban Decay on the map as the go-to curators of blendable, beautiful neutrals, and ten years on from Naked 1, brand founder Wende Zomnir has launched a palette that looks to be as covetable and versatile as the decade old sellout. Makeup up lovers, get ready to run (to the shops/ your nearest wifi connection), because this one won’t be fully stocked for long…

What is it?

The 21-pan Born to Run Palette , £39.50, designed to serve your every eye makeup need, minus mascara, particularly when you’re travelling, busy or need everything in one place, in one palette, now. Hence, the new shades bring a host of Naked style daytime options, side by side with glimmering, jewel toned metallics, smokey micro-shimmers that just catch the light and iridescent brights that conjure up a sunset effect on your lids. It’s the most exciting all-rounder we’ve seen in quite some time.

Who is it for?

One and all- the pigment is strong stuff, so glows on all skin tones, and there’s a shadow combo here to suit your next work meeting, wedding, festival and hot date. Wende wanted to deliver a myriad of looks in a capsule collection, alongside an enormous mirror that’s most welcome when you’re doing your makeup on the go, plus a sturdy, magnetised case to prevent any en route crumbling or spillage (NOTHING worse). Performance wise, you’ve got the seamless blendability that comes part and parcel of an Urban Decay palette. No creases to see here.

The standout shadows