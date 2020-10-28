Mask Makeup Meltdown?

After months of barely wearing a scrap of makeup, when we painstakingly apply a smokey eye and a glowy base layer, we certainly want it to stay in place rather than half of our favourite foundation ending up on the inside of our mask.

Enter Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Spray , from £26, the UK’s No.1 Setting Spray*. It’s long been a staple in our makeup bag, but now more than ever we find ourselves reaching for it to boost the staying power of our makeup. No longer reserved for use before a big night out, a liberal spritz of this ultra-fine mist is a daily occurrence to keep our makeup flawless in this mask-wearing world.

All Nighter Setting Spray is a fully vegan formula** (as are all six iterations of the spray) and there’s nothing quite like it to boost the longevity of foundation and control shine without leaving the face super matte and flat. We also particularly rate the Chill version of the setting spray; as well as prolonging and adding polish to your makeup, it cools and hydrates, taking you from hot and bothered to dewy and serene in a spritz. As well as fixing makeup for up to 16 hours, it contains aloe vera to soothe parched and clammy skin and boasts time-release temperature control technology to actively ‘chill’ the skin’s surface.

If you’re concentrating on making the most of your eyes while they’re the only bit of your face on show, we’d like to point you in the direction of Urban Decay’s Lash Freak mascara , £21, for lashes you’ll spot a mile off over the top of your mask. Bold lashes have become the ultimate accessory and a couple of coats of this make just as much impact as a full face of makeup – or a pair of false lashes.

Lash Freak landed in the summer, instantly injecting never-before-seen oomph into our lashes with a unique asymmetric wand to lengthen, lift and curl for a wide-eyed effect. The brush certainly lives up to its freaky name, being unlike any we’ve seen before. One side has traditional bristles while the other is flat and curved to add lift at the root of your lashes, doing the job of an eyelash curler without the worrying of pinching.

Lash Freak promises up to 23.6 times more volume and up 40 per cent more visible lash length, with smudge-proof, up to 20-hour wear; whether you team your extra-thick, fluttery lashes with lashings of eyeliner or wear Lash Freak on its own it more than makes up for not being able to show off a statement lip.

Written in partnership with Urban Decay

*Source: The NPD Group. Value and unit product sales of Total Prestige All Other Face segment, January to December 2019

**Vegan formula: does not contain animal-derived ingredients or by-products