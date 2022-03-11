MAC’s launching a limited edition Disney Aladdin collection - and we want everything

‘90s nostalgia is running riot in the makeup industry at the moment. Ciate’s Jessica Rabbit range has given us unprecedented levels of glee over the past week, and now MAC has added to our excitement with the announcement that it will be launching a limited edition Aladdin collection in May to coincide with the release of Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic film.

The news comes hot on the heels of the unveiling of the film’s trailer, which gave us our first proper glimpse of what's in store, and of course, Will Smith’s genie. We’re happy to report though that the three-piece collection takes inspiration from the likes of Princess Jasmine rather than the charismatic wish-granter, no matter how fun it would be to don top to toe blue body paint.

It’s all about jewel-inspired shades, vibrant colours and sandy tones. We’ve already got our eye on the range’s star product, a nine-pan eyeshadow palette adorned with a mixture of mattes, shimmering golds, glistening pinks, and pops of purple that's guaranteed to shake up our smokey eye.