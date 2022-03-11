MAC’s launching a limited edition Disney Aladdin collection - and we want everything

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 March 2019
aladdin-mac-collection

It offers ‘A whole new world’ of makeup possibilities (sorry, not sorry) and is certain to fly off shelves when it lands in May

‘90s nostalgia is running riot in the makeup industry at the moment. Ciate’s Jessica Rabbit range  has given us unprecedented levels of glee over the past week, and now MAC has added to our excitement with the announcement that it will be launching a limited edition Aladdin collection in May to coincide with the release of Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic film.

The news comes hot on the heels of the unveiling of the film’s trailer, which gave us our first proper glimpse of what's in store, and of course, Will Smith’s genie. We’re happy to report though that the three-piece collection takes inspiration from the likes of Princess Jasmine rather than the charismatic wish-granter, no matter how fun it would be to don top to toe blue body paint.

It’s all about jewel-inspired shades, vibrant colours and sandy tones. We’ve already got our eye on the range’s star product, a nine-pan eyeshadow palette adorned with a mixture of mattes, shimmering golds, glistening pinks, and pops of purple that's guaranteed to shake up our smokey eye.

Next up is a bright fuchsia lipstick, which makes as much of a statement on the outside as it does on the inside.

And finally, there’s a desert-hued bronzer that comes embossed with a genie’s lamp for even greater collector’s appeal.

Rumour has it that there may be other products added to the line-up too - fingers crossed we’ll see a liquid eyeliner in there so that we’re able to recreate Princess Jasmine’s statement feline flick from the original film and a molten gold highlighter too.

Prices will start from £15 and the full collection lands on the 1st of May for a limited time only, so we’d recommend adding them to your cart as soon as you can. Princess Jasmine was my favourite Disney princess growing up, so I for one can’t wait to try it out.

Read more: The best makeup brushes for every part of your routine

