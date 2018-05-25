Why we're loving Urban Decay’s new Beached Eyeshadow Palette

Golden sandy beaches, gentle ocean waves, sunny skies...just some of the things that came to mind when we set eyes on Urban Decay’s new Beached Eyeshadow Palette, a collection of eight brand new summery shades that we couldn’t wait to dive straight in and try.

From its tropical line-up to its palm-tree covered case, the limited edition palette makes for a fitting tribute to the brand’s SoCal roots. And, just like its bestselling predecessors, it has all the hallmarks of a future sell-out - impressive colour payoff, great longevity and a versatile shade range that appeals to our experimental streak. Think of it as a mixture of Urban Decay’s Naked Heat , Afterdark and Petite Heat palettes.