Why we're loving Urban Decay’s new Beached Eyeshadow Palette

Ayesha Muttucumaru 25 May 2018
urban-decay-beached-palette

The summery line-up's just hit UK shores

Golden sandy beaches, gentle ocean waves, sunny skies...just some of the things that came to mind when we set eyes on Urban Decay’s new Beached Eyeshadow Palette, a collection of eight brand new summery shades that we couldn’t wait to dive straight in and try.

From its tropical line-up to its palm-tree covered case, the limited edition palette makes for a fitting tribute to the brand’s SoCal roots. And, just like its bestselling predecessors, it has all the hallmarks of a future sell-out - impressive colour payoff, great longevity and a versatile shade range that appeals to our experimental streak. Think of it as a mixture of Urban Decay’s Naked Heat , Afterdark and Petite Heat  palettes.

Ranging from warm bronzes to deep pops of blue, metallics to shimmers, personal favourites include the golden 16th St., copper Wedge and blue-green combination of Double Dip and Plunge for an ocean wave effect.

Come balmy day or hot night, there’s a colour combo to suit a whole host of beachy looks. A fast-track way to get that summer feeling - even on days when the forecast is looking less than bright.

The new Urban Decay Beached Eyeshadow Palette, £28, is available to  buy online now .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More