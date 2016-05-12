Win a set of YSL Rouge Volupté Shine lipsticks worth £100

**THIS COMPETITION IS NOW CLOSED**

We have teamed up with YSL on Twitter for 24 hours to offer Get The Gloss readers the chance to win one of five sets of Rouge Volupté Shine lipsticks each worth £100.

For your chance to win, simply head to Get the Gloss on Twitter and find our competiton tweet, then retweet and follow @GetTheGloss @yslbeauty.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Bellatricks Ltd. trading as Get The Gloss (the "Company", "Get The Gloss", "us" and "we") is acting as the Promoter for this YSL Twitter Competition in which entries will be accepted free (without any payment) via the below method before the closing time.

This competition opens at 00.00am GMT on Monday 16 May and closes at 23.59pm GMT on the same day.

ENTRY MECHANISM: To enter this YSL Twitter Competition the entrant must retweet an appropriate competition tweet posted by @getthegloss on Twitter, between 00:00am GMT and 23:59pm GMT on Monday 16 May 2016 AND Follow both the Twitter accounts: @yslbeauty and @getthegloss. The entrant must remain a “Follower” of both accounts until the end of the competition (at least) to be considered to have a valid entry.

Any entries submitted outside of this process will not be accepted.

Bulk entries from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted.

All eligible entries must be received within the specified contest time period to be considered.

Competitions promoted by Get The Gloss are open to all UK residents aged 13 and over (at the time of entry) except our employees, the companies or organisations with whom the competition or offer is being run, their agents, or anyone directly connected with the promotion.

All eligible entries must be received within the specified contest time period (stated above) to be considered.

Incomplete, illegal, misdirected or late entries will not be accepted. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Responsibility cannot be accepted for lost or delayed entries whether due to technical problems or otherwise.

Five (5) winners will be selected at random by Get The Gloss from all valid entries and informed of their win within three (3) working days of the closing date. Each winner will win one (1) set of four (4) YSL Rouge Volupté Shine lipsticks (in shades 41, 43, 46, 48) with a combined total worth value of RRP £100.00.

The winners will be informed of their win via Twitter. It will be the responsibility of the winner to then reply, detailing their delivery address (which must be an address within the UK) for receipt of the prize. If the winner does not respond within five (5) working days of the winning communication being sent and confirm these details within a further five (5) working days, they will forfeit the prize and a new winner will be selected at random from the pool of entrants during the competition time frame.

If a prize is declined or if a winner forfeits a prize under these terms and conditions, then the Company may, at its discretion, offer the prize to another entrant.

By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to have released Get The Gloss from any and all liability arising from their participation in the competition or from their participation in redemption of prizes.

We reserve in all cases the right to replace the stated prize with another prize that we consider to be of broadly equivalent value.

We offer no cash alternative for non-cash prizes, and prize-winners must accept prizes in the form offered. Prizes are not refundable or transferable.

We reserve the right to disqualify or not award a prize to an entrant who in our opinion has not entered in to the spirit of these terms and conditions or the intention of the giveaway.

The Company’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

All entrants agree to participate in publicity accompanying or resulting from this competition. This includes allowing Get The Gloss to post their entry and / or name on the Company’s Facebook page and / or Twitter account and / or Instagram account and / or other distribution channel. No additional compensation will be awarded for such promotional activities.

English law applies and the English courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any proceedings in connection with this promotion.

By entering this competition, entrants will be deemed to be bound by and have accepted these terms and conditions.

The information you provide will be used as stated in these terms and conditions and in conjunction with the Get The Gloss Privacy Policy here .

Get The Gloss reserves the right to vary the terms and conditions of this competition or cancel it at any time.

PROMOTER: This competition is promoted by Bellatricks Ltd. trading as Get The Gloss, Company Number: 07626117, Registered Office Calder & Co., 16 Charles II Street, London, SW1Y 4NW

For full Get The Gloss terms and conditions click here .

HOW TO CONTACT US: If you have questions, please contact us at: enquiries@getthegloss.com

2016 Bellatricks Ltd. All rights reserved.