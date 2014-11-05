Work to play: the 10 best multi-tasking beauty cheats for party season

1 / 11

The 10 best multi-tasking beauty cheats for party season

With party season now upon us, but our workloads not easing up (or possibly even growing?!) we’ve been on the hunt for some multi-tasking makeup and skincare must-haves to take us from work to play or day to night with the least amount of effort possible. Office Christmas parties are on their way after all, and we need some quick fixes to make sure we look our best when we’re short on time.

From cheek and lip tints to skin perfectors, contouring necessities to hair essentials, we’ve compiled our edit of the most versatile beauty buys around that no makeup bag should be seen without this winter. Click through our gallery to see our makeup tips and which products made our pre-party prep hit lists...

Image: Catwalking.com