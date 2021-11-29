YSL Beauty is offering 25% off all orders – time to stock up on party makeup!

Written in partnership with YSL Beauty There’s something oh-so glam about YSL Beauty. Not just because the goddess’ Zoe Kravitz and Dua Lipa front their sultry campaigns, but because all the makeup says ‘special occasion’, with gorgeous packaging, rich lip shades and sensual textures. Can you tell we’re big fans? If you love YSL Beauty as much as we do, you’ll be pleased to learn the brand is offering 25 per cent off all orders from November 19 until December 5, just in time to stock up on Christmas gifts, or treat yourself to a replacement of the iconic touche éclat. As well as the 25 per cent off, if you spend over £100 you'll receive 30 per cent off plus a free full-size gift on orders over £85. Here’s what we’re adding to our basket to make the most of the super deal. The cult illuminator: Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen, was £27, now £20.25

The original complexion brightener, we don’t know any makeup lover without this in their kit. It brightens under-eye circles, for a natural luminous finish with zero shimmer. If you’re yet to try it (why?) now is the perfect time! The glam lipstick: Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Glow Matte, was £31, now £23.25

The square bullet on this lipstick make it super easy to apply precisely, getting into all the contours with zero smudging. For a statement look we love Illicit Orange, or for an everyday neutral, try Illegal Rosy Nude The perfecting primer: Touche Éclat Blur Primer, was £32, now £24

This was the first primer GTG's digital writer Melanie ever tried (she started as she meant to go on) and it's remained a constant in her kit. It has a light gel texture that blurs and illuminates at the same time. It looks sparkly in the bottle but is anything but once it's on the skin, creating a velvety veil that makes foundation sit *so* nicely. The long-lasting base: All Hours Foundation SPF20, was £36, now £27

This full-coverage long-lasting foundation will be your BFF during party season. It promises 24 hours of wear with a matte finish. It's oil-free and helps pores look smaller, creating the perfect canvas for however you want to paint your face. The dramatic mascara: Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils, was £28, now £21

No party look is complete without lashings of black mascara and this MUA favourite is a fail-safe for dramatic eyes. It gives a fluffy, false lash effect for both volume and length. The party fragrance: Black Opium Eau De Parfum, was £56 for 30ml, now £42